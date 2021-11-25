Call for witnesses after man, 54, dies following Eastern Avenue collision
- Credit: MPS
A 54-year-old man has died after being caught in a collision involving a van.
Police were called just after 8pm on November 23 to reports of a collision involving a van and a pedestrian on Eastern Avenue in Ilford.
Officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended.
The pedestrian, a 54-year-old man, was taken to hospital but died just after 4am the next morning (November 24).
The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Police also confirmed that the driver of the van stopped at the scene and is helping them with their enquires.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have a dashcam or doorbell footage of the collision is urged to contact the police by calling 101 and quoting CAD 6542/23.
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
