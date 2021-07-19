Radical preacher Anjem Choudary's public speaking ban to end

Published: 11:49 AM July 19, 2021

Radical preacher Anjem Choudary will once again be allowed to speak in public, as licence conditions imposed after his release from prison come to an end.

Choudary, from Ilford, was jailed five years ago after being convicted of inviting support for the Islamic State.

He was freed automatically halfway through a five-and-a-half-year sentence, leaving Belmarsh high-security jail on license in 2018.

More than 20 strict licence conditions imposed on Choudary upon his release were due to expire on Sunday (July 18), including restrictions on internet and mobile phone use and a ban on contact with people suspected of extremist-related offences without prior approval.

He had to wear an electronic tag and abide by a night-time curfew, only attend pre-approved mosques and stay within a set area, as well as adhere to other standard requirements, like having regular meetings with probation officers.

Police and MI5 were thought to be among a number of bodies monitoring him under a multi-agency public protection arrangement (Mappa).

Separate measures saw his name added to a UN sanctions list, which meant he was banned from travelling and had assets frozen.

Choudary, once a leading figure in the now-banned group al-Muhajiroun (ALM), has voiced controversial views over 20 years on Sharia law while building up a following of thousands through social media, demonstrations and lectures around the world.

While there has been no suggestion Choudary organised any attacks, others previously linked to ALM include Michael Adebolajo, one of the murderers of Fusilier Lee Rigby, and Khuram Butt, the ringleader of the London Bridge terror attack.

Whether counter-terror police and MI5 will continue to track Choudary or consider him a person of interest has not been confirmed.

Among the measures which could be considered by security services are Tpims (Terrorism Prevention and Investigation Measures), which can be used against those suspected to be involved in terrorism or who present a threat, but cannot be prosecuted or deported.

A Tpim notice – which can last for up to two years – can involve conditions like an enforced curfew, tagging, having to stay away from certain locations and restrictions on overseas travel.