News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Man hospitalised after alleged Woodford Green hit-and-run collision

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 2:59 PM March 31, 2021   
Horn Lane, Woodford Green

Police have appealed for witnesses after receiving reports a car mounted the pavement in Horn Lane, Woodford Green and collided with a man aged in his 40s before making off. - Credit: Google Maps

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after an alleged hit-and-run collision in Woodford Green.

Officers were called on Friday, March 26 at 3.20pm to Horn Lane following reports a car mounted the pavement and collided with a man before making off.

The man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Police urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has any footage to call 101, quoting reference 4505/26Mar. 

You may also want to watch:

Crime
Woodford News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A 15-year-old boy was found with stab wounds to his stomach in broad daylight in Clayhall today

Knife Crime

Boy, 15, stabbed in broad daylight in Clayhall

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Strike at Redbridge High School

Education News

Sick pay strike begins at high school

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Hussain Chaudhry of Walthamstow was stabbed to death.

Knife Crime

Goodmayes man charged with murder after fatal stabbing of law student

Tom Pilgrim, PA

Logo Icon
Drugs, cash and a suspected firearm were seized as part of a year-long operation spanning six police forces. 

Crime

Drugs and cash seized in multi-force police op

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon