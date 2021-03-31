Man hospitalised after alleged Woodford Green hit-and-run collision
Published: 2:59 PM March 31, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after an alleged hit-and-run collision in Woodford Green.
Officers were called on Friday, March 26 at 3.20pm to Horn Lane following reports a car mounted the pavement and collided with a man before making off.
The man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.
Police urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has any footage to call 101, quoting reference 4505/26Mar.