Man hospitalised after alleged Woodford Green hit-and-run collision

Published: 2:59 PM March 31, 2021

Police have appealed for witnesses after receiving reports a car mounted the pavement in Horn Lane, Woodford Green and collided with a man aged in his 40s before making off. - Credit: Google Maps

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after an alleged hit-and-run collision in Woodford Green.

Officers were called on Friday, March 26 at 3.20pm to Horn Lane following reports a car mounted the pavement and collided with a man before making off.

The man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Police urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has any footage to call 101, quoting reference 4505/26Mar.