Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Woman injured in alleged fail to stop Seven Kings crash

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 8:54 AM November 10, 2021
Met Police

Police were called to a report of a collision in High Road, Seven Kings on Monday night - Credit: Met Police

A woman was taken to hospital after an alleged fail to stop collision in Seven Kings.

Police were called to a report of the crash involving a car and pedestrian in High Road at 7.05pm on Monday (November 8).

The woman, in her 20s, suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, the Met Police said.

The car allegedly did not stop at the scene.

A man later presented at a police station and was arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

He has been released under investigation.

Metropolitan Police
Seven Kings News

