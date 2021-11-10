Woman injured in alleged fail to stop Seven Kings crash
Published: 8:54 AM November 10, 2021
- Credit: Met Police
A woman was taken to hospital after an alleged fail to stop collision in Seven Kings.
Police were called to a report of the crash involving a car and pedestrian in High Road at 7.05pm on Monday (November 8).
The woman, in her 20s, suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, the Met Police said.
The car allegedly did not stop at the scene.
A man later presented at a police station and was arrested on suspicion of driving offences.
He has been released under investigation.
