Two arrests after alleged assault on teen in Newbury Park
Published: 1:17 PM June 15, 2021
- Credit: Cash Boyle
Two people are in custody after a 16-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted in Newbury Park.
Police were called at around 8.30am this morning - Tuesday June 15 - to reports of an assault in Eastern Avenue, Newbury Park.
Officers attended, with a 16-year-old boy taken to hospital for treatment.
Two males have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
As of 11am, a section of Eastern Avenue beside Newbury Park station was still cordoned off.
Enquiries continue.