News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Two arrests after alleged assault on teen in Newbury Park

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 1:17 PM June 15, 2021   
Part of Newbury Park station cordoned off after Eastern Avenue assault

A cordon in place after police were called to reports that a 16-year-old boy was assaulted in Eastern Avenue on Tuesday morning (June 15). - Credit: Cash Boyle

Two people are in custody after a 16-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted in Newbury Park.

Police were called at around 8.30am this morning - Tuesday June 15 - to reports of an assault in Eastern Avenue, Newbury Park.

Officers attended, with a 16-year-old boy taken to hospital for treatment.

Two males have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

As of 11am, a section of Eastern Avenue beside Newbury Park station was still cordoned off.

Enquiries continue.

Crime
Newbury Park News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New Ilford Station entrance

Transport for London

New entrance opened at Ilford Station to support Elizabeth line

Daniel Gayne

person
Mayfair venue. Photo: CHSRA

Chadwell Heath's Mayfair Venue granted planning permission at appeal

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Detective Sergeant Benjamin McNish, 30, worked in investigating child abuse and community support

Women's Safety

Police officer guilty of spying on woman in the shower

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Despite protesting last year, NHS nurses only received a one per cent pay rise

NHS | Opinion

Wes Streeting: 'Cancer treatment has reinforced my appreciation of NHS'

Wes Streeting MP, Ilford North

Logo Icon