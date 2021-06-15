Two arrests after alleged assault on teen in Newbury Park

Published: 1:17 PM June 15, 2021

A cordon in place after police were called to reports that a 16-year-old boy was assaulted in Eastern Avenue on Tuesday morning (June 15). - Credit: Cash Boyle

Two people are in custody after a 16-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted in Newbury Park.

Police were called at around 8.30am this morning - Tuesday June 15 - to reports of an assault in Eastern Avenue, Newbury Park.

Officers attended, with a 16-year-old boy taken to hospital for treatment.



Two males have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

As of 11am, a section of Eastern Avenue beside Newbury Park station was still cordoned off.

Enquiries continue.