Police were called to reports of a man with stab wound on Mulberry Way, South Woodford shortly after 7.30pm yesterday - Credit: Ross Sutton

A man was taken hospital after being stabbed in South Woodford last night.

Police, paramedics and London's Air Ambulance were called to the scene on Mulberry Way, near South Woodford Underground station, shortly after 7.30pm yesterday - Thursday, June 23.

The injured 39-year-old, whose condition is not believed to be life-threatening, was taken to hospital.

A crime scene remains in place.

The Met said there have been no arrests at this stage and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and provide reference number CAD 6998/23Jun.