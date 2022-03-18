Police investigating an unprovoked assault on a woman in Ilford would like to trace this man as part of their investigation - Credit: Met Police

Police investigating an unprovoked assault on a woman in Ilford have released an image of a man they would like to trace as part of their investigation.

The attack happened as the woman, aged in her 20s, walked down Ilford High Road at about 3.30am on December 22, 2020.

A man shouted at her, began to follow her and then after he caught up with her, he punched her in the face.

Fearing further violence, the woman engaged with the attacker to try to calm him down, and he walked away.

Because of a comment he made, the incident is being treated as a racially motivated attack.

Det Con Tom Sewell of the east area command unit said: “We have been working tirelessly through our existing channels to identify this man but sadly to no avail.

“We are now asking the public for their assistance to identify him – do you recognise the man in this picture? If you do, please contact police immediately.

“Tackling violence on our streets remains a top priority for the Met, particularly violence targeting women and girls."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting CAD2539/17MAR22 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.