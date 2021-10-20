Thirteen-year-old boy stabbed in Ilford
Published: 8:20 PM October 20, 2021 Updated: 8:22 PM October 20, 2021
A teenage boy has been stabbed in Ilford tonight.
Police officers were called to Charter Avenue at about 6.25pm to reports that a boy was injured.
They, along with crews from the London Ambulance Service, found a 13-year-old had been stabbed.
He was taken to hospital - his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.
Scotland Yard said no arrests have yet been made, but anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6328/20Oct.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
