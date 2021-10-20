News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Thirteen-year-old boy stabbed in Ilford

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 8:20 PM October 20, 2021    Updated: 8:22 PM October 20, 2021
Charter Avenue in Ilford

Police officers were called to Charter Avenue in Ilford - Credit: Google

A teenage boy has been stabbed in Ilford tonight. 

Police officers were called to Charter Avenue at about 6.25pm to reports that a boy was injured. 

They, along with crews from the London Ambulance Service, found a 13-year-old had been stabbed. 

He was taken to hospital - his condition is not believed to be life-threatening. 

Scotland Yard said no arrests have yet been made, but anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6328/20Oct.

You may also want to watch:

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Restaurant apologises after allegations of verbal abuse between staff
  2. 2 Thirteen-year-old boy stabbed in Ilford
  3. 3 'Cheating surge': Dating site reveals how many people are having affairs in your area
  1. 4 Co-living development green-lit by council despite 'rabbit hutch' rooms
  2. 5 Vulnerable woman dies burning charcoal for warmth after gas and electricity are cut off
  3. 6 Young Citizen nominee: Esha, 4, who inspired thousands to join bone marrow donor list
  4. 7 Seven Kings School celebrates 90th birthday with fair
  5. 8 Revealed: The most popular baby names in your area in 2020
  6. 9 Nine Redbridge parks retain Green Flag Award status
  7. 10 Met Office warns of flooding risk with heavy rain set to hit London
Knife Crime
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Concepts for Mercato Ilford, which started construction after a delayed start. Picture: Mercato Metr

Redbridge Council

Mercato Ilford 'delayed again' as council pushes for Christmas opening

Daniel Gayne

person
Omer Top (left) and Aziz Ördek (right) from Aksular Turkish Restaurant

'Sick and tired': More restaurants fall victim to Just Eat scammers

Daniel Gayne

person
Crescent Road in South Woodford

Planning and Development

'Not acceptable': Residents mount opposition to plumbers' building plan

Daniel Gayne

person
Cllrs Khayer Chowdhury and Jas Athwal (centre) meet police and council enforcement officers at the York Road hub

Metropolitan Police

Two more police 'enforcement hubs' to open in Redbridge

Daniel Gayne

person