Deadline today to submit questions for webinar on tackling crime in Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 November 2020

Det Ch Supt Stephen Clayman will be co-hosting a webinar on tackling crime in Redbridge next week. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Det Ch Supt Stephen Clayman will be co-hosting a webinar on tackling crime in Redbridge next week. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The deadline is approaching for residents to submit their questions for next week’s webinar on tackling crime in Redbridge.

Redbridge council leader Cllr Jas Athwal will also be involved in next week's webinar, with the deadline for resident questions today (November 27). Picture: Ken MearsRedbridge council leader Cllr Jas Athwal will also be involved in next week's webinar, with the deadline for resident questions today (November 27). Picture: Ken Mears

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal and East Area BCU commander Det Ch Supt Stephen Clayman are set to co-host the session next Tuesday (December 1) between 6-7pm.

The second of its kind, the webinar aims to show how the respective organisations are working together to combat crime in the borough.

Cllr Athwal and Det Ch Supt Clayman will update residents on how they have been dealing with domestic abuse and anti-social behaviour, as well as highlight a number of initiatives directed at tackling specific hotspots.

Describing the battle against crime as one of the council’s top priorities, Cllr Athwal said: “We are working closely with the local police to prevent criminal behaviour and to catch perpetrators but we want to hear from local people.

“This public virtual meeting is a great opportunity to hear about new anti-crime initiative and tips to keeping safe over the winter and to ask any questions you might have.”

The BCU commander believes the webinar is an opportunity to offer “reassurance that we are listening” to local people. He said: “I am looking forward to hearing what things are concerning Redbridge residents and to provide more information on what my teams are doing to tackle crime and keep people safe.”

Figures released by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) — and reported on by the Recorder — showed that the borough did experience a slight increase in crime over the past year, though the numbers only cover until March 2020.

In the 12 months leading up to March this year the Met recorded 24,079 offences in Redbridge — up 2 per cent compared to the previous year (23,523).

Also attending the webinar will be Stephen Addison, founder of the social enterprise BoxUp Crime, whose Ilford gym helps support young people to be happy, healthy and focussed on their future.

This forms part of a concerted effort to involve residents in the battle against crime, with the council also launching a survey to get local views on the subject.

Questions for the webinar must be submitted to pressoffice@redbridge.gov.uk by the end of today (November 27).

Deadline today to submit questions for webinar on tackling crime in Redbridge

