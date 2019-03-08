Search

Woodford Green teen arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Essex

PUBLISHED: 13:39 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 30 September 2019

Essex police arrested a Woodford Green teen. Picture: PA

Essex police arrested a Woodford Green teen. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

An 18-year-old from Woodford Green has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine in Colchester.

The teen, who has been released on bail until October 22, was arrested along with a dozen others on Thursday (September 26).

Essex police headed up the operation after warrants were issues in Chelmsford, Colchester, Clacton, South Ockendon and in Suffolk to detain outstanding suspects and people who were wanted for failure to appear at court.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Wells said: "The day was part of Op Sceptre Essex, which is a targeted crackdown on knife crime, and has been extended thanks to Home Office funding.

"In total 12 addresses have been searched and 24 people have been arrested in just a month - with the focus being on subjects linked to violent crime in the county.

"Our officers through their work also spoke to a number of vulnerable people who could potentially be taken advantage of or manipulated by people looking to deal drugs in our communities.

"These warrants send a clear message - if you deal drugs, carry out crime or fail to turn up at court - it's only a matter of time until we knock on your door."

As part of the arrests a 21-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were arrested in Colchester on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug. They have been released under investigation.

A 47-year-old man from Colchester and a 38-year-old woman from Tiptree were arrested in Colchester on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, possession of drugs and permitting the use of a premise for the supply of crack cocaine.

They have been released under investigation.

A 38-year-old man was arrested in Colchester on suspicion of assault and criminal damage;

A 50-year-old man from South Ockendon was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and he has been released on bail until October 20.

Officers also arrested a man on suspicion of common assault and causing actual bodily harm after searching a property in Colchester and he remains in custody.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery in Clacton and he has been released under investigation;

A 19-year-old was arrested in Chelmsford on suspicion of driving while disqualified, obstructing an officer and drug driving and he has been released under investigation.

Three men aged 19, 22 and 31 were also arrested for failing to appear at court - and no other details were provide.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Every day we carry out prevention, enforcement and education work, with the support of other organisations, to tackle crime and safeguard vulnerable people.

"Our Op Sceptre work includes prevention and enforcement in areas identified as being hotspots for violent crime, so we continue to create a hostile environment for those who want to bring harm to our communities.

"We are also targeting people who are known to carry knives and acting on information from the community to identify offenders.

"If you know someone who is carrying a knife, call 101 or report online at essex.police.uk/do-it-online.

"Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org. Always call 999 in an emergency."

