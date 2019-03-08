Redbridge teen charged in connection with Woodford stabbing

A 16-year-old boy has been charged following a stabbing at Woodford Underground Station on the Central line.

The teen from Redbridge, will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court today (Thursday, October 10), accused of charge of wounding with intent.

This news comes after police were called at around 5.30pm on Monday October 7 to reports of a stabbing at the Tube station in Snakes Lane, Woodford Green.

The victim - a teenager - was taken to hospital but is now said to be in a stable condition.