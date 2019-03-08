Search

Woodford Green shooting: Man arrested

PUBLISHED: 14:27 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 13 July 2019

Police in Malvern Drive on Friday, July 12. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Archant

A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting in Woodford Green.

The man, in his 50s, was arrested on Saturday, July 13 on suspicion of attempted murder and firearms offences. He remains in custody.

Police were called to Malvern Drive, at 11.10pm on Thursday, July 11, following reports of a shooting.

Officers, including armed police, attended and found a 41-year-old man suffering from gunshot injuries. He was taken to hospital where his condition remains critical.

Detectives from Trident and Area Command investigate and retain an open mind as to motive.

Det Chief Inspector Nicky Arrowsmith of Trident said: "This investigation remains ongoing and officers continue to follow a number of lines of enquiry.

"We are still appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has information to come forward and speak to police.

"The shooting took place at a residential property in Malvern Drive. Were you in Malvern Drive around that time? Did you see anything unusual or possibly the suspect fleeing the scene?"

Anyone who saw this incident or has cctv/dashcam footage is asked to call Trident on 101 quoting 9891/11JUL or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

