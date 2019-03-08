Woodford Green man is charged with robbing teens in Loughton

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A Woodford Green man has appeared in court charged with robbing a group of teens in Loughton.

Navestock Crescent resident Dejan Loncar, 18, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court last Monday, March 25.

They have both been charged with five counts of robbery.

The 16-year-old, from east London, also faces a charge of possession of a blade in a public place.

It follows reports that a group of teenage boys were robbed in Roding Road, Loughton, on September 4 last year.

The pair will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on April 23.