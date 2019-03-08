Woodford Green man is charged with robbing teens in Loughton
PUBLISHED: 13:29 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:51 01 April 2019
Google Maps
A Woodford Green man has appeared in court charged with robbing a group of teens in Loughton.
Navestock Crescent resident Dejan Loncar, 18, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court last Monday, March 25.
They have both been charged with five counts of robbery.
The 16-year-old, from east London, also faces a charge of possession of a blade in a public place.
It follows reports that a group of teenage boys were robbed in Roding Road, Loughton, on September 4 last year.
The pair will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on April 23.
