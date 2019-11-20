Woodford Green cocaine dealer jailed for nine years

William Roberts, 31, of Springfield Gardens, Woodford Green, was sentenced to 9 years in prison. Picture: Herts Police Archant

A Woodford Green man has been jailed for nine years for his role in a drugs ring supplying cocaine to users across Hertfordshire.

William Roberts, 31, of Springfield Gardens, was sentenced on Monday, November 18 at Harrow Crown Court, having previously been found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs at the same court.

Roberts had been part of an organised crime group supplying cocaine to areas across Hertfordshire, particularly St Albans and also to surrounding counties.

Hertfordshire Police launched a long and complex investigation which ended with the group's operation being completely dismantled.

Three others received jail sentences ranging from eight and a half years to 12 years, and a fifth man is due to be sentenced on December 16 after pleading guilty to multiple drug offences.

The investigation into the group's illegal activites was conducted by Hertfordshire Police's Serious and Organised Crime Unit as part of Operation Relentless, Hertfordshire's response to organised crime.

Operation Relentless' Det Ch Insp Tracy Pemberton described the resulting convictions as "a major drugs supply network" that had been taken apart by a long term investigation.

She added: "We have managed to totally dismantle this organised crime group, which has been involved not only in drug dealing but also violent crime.

"Its members posed a great threat to the community.

"These groups pose a threat to local communities and the force is committed to identifying and relentlessly pursuing individuals and networks involved in serious and organised crime.

"As part of this work, we depend on information from members of the community to help us crack down on drug-related crime.

"Any information you can provide, no matter how small it may seem, could help us to identify and apprehend drug dealers."

Suspected drug crime can be reported via the police non-emergency number 101.

If a crime is in progress, always dial 999.

Alternatively, you can stay 100pc anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you or someone you know has a drugs problem they can get help by contacting FRANK on 0800 77 66 00 or visit www.talktofrank.com.