Police appeal to find man wanted in connection with Woodford Green burglary

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Woodford Green. Picture: Met Police Archant

Detectives are appealing to find a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Woodford Green.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Woodford Green. Picture: Met Police Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Woodford Green. Picture: Met Police

Police officers have released stills from high quality CCTV footage said to show a man breaking into a home on October 18 last year.

Police would not disclose the name of the road for operational reasons.

The footage appears to show a man sitting opposite the home and observing it before approaching the front door and ringing the doorbell, a Met Police spokesman said.

“After no reply, he climbed over the side gate and into an alley between the two residential properties, before taking out a crowbar and attempting to pry his way inside,” he added.

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Woodford Green. Picture: Met Police Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Woodford Green. Picture: Met Police

“After failing with this method, he smashed a window and climbed inside.”

You may also want to watch:

The suspect is described as around 5ft 10in tall with black hair and beard.

He was wearing a green jacket, white gloves, dark coloured trousers, grey shoes and a rucksack.

Officers believe he may have been looking for keys to a vehicle parked on the front driveway as nothing was stolen during the burglary.

No one was inside the address at the time.

Det Con Dave Van Der Valk said: “Understandably the occupants were left feeling unsafe in their home and are afraid that they could be the target of another intrusion.

“We hope someone will recognise the man from the images and come forward so we can find him and bring the victims peace of mind.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or anonymously through Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.