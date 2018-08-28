Search

Woman allegedly kidnapped from Ilford house

PUBLISHED: 18:37 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:37 07 January 2019

The men will appear at crown court at the end of the month. Photo: Met Police

Two men have been charged after a woman was allegedly kidnapped from a house in Ilford.

Police were called to The Drive, on Sunday (December 30) at 4.59am to reports of a woman being taken against her will.

Grigore Dragomir, 23 of The Drive, Ilford, was arrested later the same day and charged with actual bodily harm and kidnap.

Madalin Dragu, 21, of the same address, was arrested on the same date and charged with kidnap and possession of an offensive weapon.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, January 29.

