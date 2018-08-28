Woman allegedly kidnapped from Ilford house

The men will appear at crown court at the end of the month. Photo: Met Police Archant

Two men have been charged after a woman was allegedly kidnapped from a house in Ilford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to The Drive, on Sunday (December 30) at 4.59am to reports of a woman being taken against her will.

Grigore Dragomir, 23 of The Drive, Ilford, was arrested later the same day and charged with actual bodily harm and kidnap.

Madalin Dragu, 21, of the same address, was arrested on the same date and charged with kidnap and possession of an offensive weapon.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, January 29.