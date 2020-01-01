Ilford woman admits helping friend accused of fatal stabbing

A young woman has admitted helping a close friend accused over a fatal nightclub stabbing.

Father of two Zakaria Abukar Sharif Ali, 26, was knifed outside the Rolling Stock in Shoreditch on November 24, 2018.

Destiny Bannerman, 19, from Ilford, was accused of helping his alleged killer, Tyla Gopaul, afterwards.

At a virtual hearing at the Old Bailey on Thursday, Bannerman pleaded guilty to assisting an offender.

Previously, Gopaul, 21, from Islington, has admitted manslaughter.

The defendant faces a trial at the Old Bailey for murder and possession of a knife in Waterson Street, Shoreditch.

Judge Richard Marks QC said Bannerman will be sentenced at the end of Gopaul’s trial.

He also ordered a pre-sentence report and granted her continued bail.

The court heard Gopaul’s trial, due to go on for 13 days, had yet to be fixed.

Judge Marks expressed a hope the case could be brought on soon.