Police hunt for brick thrower who targeted the home of residents’ association chairman

The home of a Chadwell Heath family was left with damaged front windows after two bricks were thrown.

The damaged living room window. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

Rama Muraleetharan spoke to the Recorder after the incident at around 10.20pm on Monday, March 9 in Cedar Park Gardens.

The accountant, 29, said he was at home with his father and sister, who were asleep upstairs.

“I was sitting in the living room, watching the television and there was a loud crash. It was such a shock.

“My gut reaction was to go upstairs and check everyone was OK.

The broken porch window. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

“My heart sank when I looked out of the window and saw the broken glass everywhere.”

One of the bricks hit the living room window and the glass shattered while the second brick broke the porch window, he added.

Rama is the chairman of the Chadwell Heath South Residents Association, which he co-founded in 2017, and said he had received support from neighbours after what happened.

“The neighbours were great. I am very grateful for the visits and messages we have received. People have noticed and come in and offered food and flowers. A lot of people here are angry that this happened.”

The day after the incident, Rama was visited by Chadwell ward councillor Anne Sachs and they were able to watch CCTV footage of what happened.

He said a man turned into Cedar Park Gardens from the Wangey Road car park.

After throwing the bricks, the man ran back the way he came, disappearing over the wall into Overton Gardens.

Rama said it has been the family’s home since 1986, adding that he and his parents are “moving on” from what happened.

Cllr Sachs said she was concerned about the safety of residents after the incident.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Police are investigating following a report of criminal damage at a house in Cedar Park Gardens, Chadwell Heath.

“It is believed a brick was thrown through a front window of the address.

“Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.”

To contact police with any information, call 101.