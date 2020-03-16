Search

Advanced search

Police hunt for brick thrower who targeted the home of residents’ association chairman

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 March 2020

The broken porch window. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

The broken porch window. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

Rama Muraleetharan

The home of a Chadwell Heath family was left with damaged front windows after two bricks were thrown.

The damaged living room window. Picture: Rama MuraleetharanThe damaged living room window. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

Rama Muraleetharan spoke to the Recorder after the incident at around 10.20pm on Monday, March 9 in Cedar Park Gardens.

The accountant, 29, said he was at home with his father and sister, who were asleep upstairs.

“I was sitting in the living room, watching the television and there was a loud crash. It was such a shock.

“My gut reaction was to go upstairs and check everyone was OK.

The broken porch window. Picture: Rama MuraleetharanThe broken porch window. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

“My heart sank when I looked out of the window and saw the broken glass everywhere.”

One of the bricks hit the living room window and the glass shattered while the second brick broke  the porch window, he added.

Rama is the chairman of the Chadwell Heath South Residents Association, which he co-founded in 2017, and said he had received support from neighbours after what happened.

“The neighbours were great. I am very grateful for the visits and messages we have received. People have noticed and come in and offered food and flowers. A lot of people here are angry that this happened.”

You may also want to watch:

The day after the incident, Rama was visited by Chadwell ward councillor Anne Sachs and they were able to watch CCTV footage of what happened.

He said a man turned into Cedar Park Gardens from the Wangey Road car park.

After throwing the bricks, the man ran back the way he came, disappearing over the wall into Overton Gardens.

Rama said it has been the family’s home since 1986, adding that he and his parents are “moving on” from what happened.

Cllr Sachs said she was concerned about the safety of residents after the incident.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Police are investigating following a report of criminal damage at a house in Cedar Park Gardens, Chadwell Heath.

“It is believed a brick was thrown through a front window of the address.

“Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.”

To contact police with any information, call 101.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Caterham High School has four possible Covid-19 cases

Caterham High School. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Woman, 72, the second to die at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, after testing positive for Covid-19

A second patient with coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Steve Poston

Campaigners demand action from TfL on deadly A12 junction in Newbury Park three years after initial petition

Residents standing with Mike Gapes at the deadly A12 junction where they demand TfL make changes three years after their initial petition was launched. Picture: Ken Mears

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Most Read

Coronavirus: Caterham High School has four possible Covid-19 cases

Caterham High School. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Woman, 72, the second to die at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, after testing positive for Covid-19

A second patient with coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Steve Poston

Campaigners demand action from TfL on deadly A12 junction in Newbury Park three years after initial petition

Residents standing with Mike Gapes at the deadly A12 junction where they demand TfL make changes three years after their initial petition was launched. Picture: Ken Mears

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Essex Senior League suspend upcoming fixtures due to latest coronavirus update

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020

National League postpones games until April due to coronavirus

The National League has been postponed until April because of the coronavirus (pic: David Davies/PA)

Coronavirus: Boxing Road to Tokyo event suspended

Empty seats in the stands during day three of the Boxing Road to Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifying event at the Copper Box Arena

Coronavirus: Prime minister says London is ahead of the UK in terms of the spread of Covid-19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA/Simon Dawson
Drive 24