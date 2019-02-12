Date revealed for Goodmayes Nando’s opening

Are you looking foward to a Peri-Peri fix in Goodmayes? Photo: Katie Collins PA Archive/PA Images

Yes, it’s official - Nando’s is opening in Goodmayes.

The all-new restaurant will seat 130 people, and create 60 new jobs at Goodmayes Retail Park, High Road.

The eatery will also offer takeaway for those that wish to get their PERi-PERi fix at home.

Regional managing director, Ed Hollevoet, said chicken lovers can refuel on delicious food after a day’s shopping.

“The team is incredibly excited to open the doors to fans and bring PERi-PERi to the local area,” he added.

So when is it opening?

On Tuesday, March 5.