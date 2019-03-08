Search

Do you feel alone? Tell Redbridge Council how it can tackle isolation

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 September 2019

The council want to see how they can help older people who feel alone. Picture: Joe Giddens/ PA

Do you feel lonely in Redbridge?

Would you like to meet more friends, or leave the house more regularly?

Redbridge Council has launched a consultation to find out how many people in the borough feel isolated and alone.

Aimed at those aged 65 and over, the short online survey poses questions such as "how often do you feel that you lack companionship?" and "how often do you feel left out?".

Respondents then select one of four multiple-choice answers ranging from never to always.

A Redbridge Council spokesman said: "This short survey aims to get a better understanding of the views of people aged 65 and over who live in Redbridge.

"We want to find out how many older people may have experienced feeling lonely and isolated and how they think this can be improved.

"We will then use this information to make recommendations to tackle loneliness and isolation amongst older people in Redbridge."

The survey is completely anonymous and support services to combat isolation are detailed at the end of the survey.

Participants have until September 16 to complete the questionnaire.

Visit: engagement.redbridge.gov.uk/strategy/social-inclusion/

Most Read

Redbridge Council doubles free parking on high streets as payments go cashless

Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Redbridge Council

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Chequers Barkingside to close for month for £250k refurbishment

What The Chequers will look like when it reopens. Picture: Stars Pubs & Bars

Do you know these women? Police release CCTV of pickpockets who targeted pensioner in Ilford

Do you recognise these women? Police are appealing for help from the public. Picture: Met Police

Allotment holders give up plots after Redbridge Council approves 25pc hike in fees

Allotment holders in Redbridge have had to give up their plots following a hike in fees. Picture: Ken Mears

