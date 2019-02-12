Search

West Ham footballer Nasri faces driving ban after admitting speeding in Newbury Park

PUBLISHED: 17:43 28 February 2019

West Ham United midfielder Samir Nasri (right) was signed by manager Manuel Pelligrini in December. Photo: Yui Mok/PA

West Ham United midfielder Samir Nasri (right) was signed by manager Manuel Pelligrini in December. Photo: Yui Mok/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham footballer Samir Nasri faces a possible driving ban after his car was clocked going 60mph in a 30mph zone in Redbridge.

The midfielder, 31, pleaded guilty by post last month to a speeding offence over an incident before he signed for the club.

His Mercedes was recorded driving at twice the legal limit by a speed camera in a 30mph zone in Painters Road, Newbury Park at 12.45pm on November 16, according to the charge.

“The speed recorded by means of ProLaser 4 was 60 miles per hour,” it states.

“The speed limit was signified by street lighting placed at less than 200-yard intervals.”

Nasri, a former France international, faces a hearing at Stratford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Friday, March 1, where a decision will be made over whether he should keep his licence.

Nasri, a two-time Premier League winner with Manchester City, joined West Ham in December on the day he completed a doping suspension.

He was handed an 18-month ban from playing football for receiving an intravenous treatment at a Los Angeles clinic in breach of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s rules.

The footballer, who lives near Hampstead Heath, in north-west London, received a six-month driving ban in 2013 after he admitted three charges of failing to provide police with the identity of the driver of his car which was clocked speeding.

