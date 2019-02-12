Increased police presence in Gants Hill after double stabbing as Ilford MP calls for residents not to circulate videos on social media

Police at the scene of the incident on Beehive Lane Archant

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting has said there will be an increased police presence around Gants Hill and has asked people not to circulate videos of violent incidents on social media following the double stabbing yesterday afternoon.

Yesterday (Thursday, February 28) police were called to the junction of Beehive Lane at around 3.43pm, and two teenagers, 14 and 16, were rushed to hospital with stab wounds.

The 14-year-old’s injuries were initially being treated as life-threatening, but he has since been stabilised by doctors.

After being assessed at hospital police said the 16-year-old also suffered non life-threatening injuries.

MP Wes Streeting has thanked emergency services for their rapid response, and also called on residents not to circulate any video or photos of the incident on social media, but to send them directly to the police instead.

Taking to Facebook, Wes said: “I know that everyone in the local community shares my worry and concern about the incident in Gants Hill yesterday by the junction of Woodford Avenue and Beehive Line. I want to thank the police and the London Ambulance Service for their rapid response.

“I’ve been in contact with the police, the Mayor of London, the leader of the council and other relevant organisations following this incident.

“I want to provide people with some assurances about what is happening following this incident and about what is being done more generally to tackle knife crime.

“Firstly, police enquiries are underway, and individuals being identified. If anyone has any information, please contact Police via 101.

“Secondly, I am aware of images and footage circulating on social media. Please do NOT circulate this.

“In doing so, you risk the police investigation and could undermine prosecutions. Please send any images you have to the Police. It is also unwise to speculate until the facts are known.

“Already I am aware of social media rumours, many of which are completely untrue. That’s why we have journalists who report on facts.

“Thirdly, there will be a visible Police presence in the area.

“More generally, like you, I am very concerned about knife crime in our borough. Crime and policing is my number one priority and I am spending more time working on this than any other issue – including Brexit.

“Yesterday I met the police borough commander. This remains a key priority for them, too.

“They are working very closely with the local council on identifying gang activity and tackling them. This has already led to a high number of successful prosecutions – including lengthy prison sentences.

“The police have already piloted workshops for schools, which have been a success and these workshops will now be rolled out to schools across the borough.

“The council is working closely with the police on prevention activity and you may have already seen the news that the Mayor of London has just allocated over half a million pounds for a programme of activity in Redbridge.

“In Parliament I continue to raise concerns about violent crime and the need for greater police resources at every available opportunity. I have also raised with justice ministers my concern that some sentences are too lenient.

“I understand why people, particularly parents and young people, are frightened when incidents like this occur.

“I want to reassure people about two things: firstly, the general risk to young people (or anyone else for that matter) of being attacked with a knife remains very low.

“You are unlikely to be attacked with a knife unless you are carrying a knife. Secondly, neither I, nor the police, nor the council, nor any of the head teachers in the borough are complacent about this issue.”

A man (age as yet unknown) has been arrested on suspicion of GBH.