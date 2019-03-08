Search

Wanstead Fringe 2019: Are you a young actor who wants to be part of this year's festival?

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 August 2019

The producers of one of the Railway Chidren musical at this year's Wanstead Fringe Festival have a role going spare suitable for a young Wanstead actor. Picture: Hordern Ciani

The producers of one of the plays at this year's Wanstead Fringe Festival have a role going spare suitable for a young Wanstead actor.

The production of the Railway Children musical is taking place at the Deaton Theatre at Forest School on September 14-15, and the role of Jim is about to be cast.

The producers of the play are Hordern Ciani, who last year staged The Secret Garden as part of the festival.

Producer Katherine Mount said: "Jim appears towards the end of the show when he falls on the tracks in the railway tunnel and is rescued by the children.

"The role would suit a young person with interest in the theatre, giving them the opportunity to work with a professional cast and production company. They should have acting and singing ability."

Rehearsals will take place in the week commencing September 9 with technical and dress rehearsals on September 13 in Wanstead.

If the successful candidate needs time off school to take part, the company will apply for licences and supply a registered chaperone.

Parents of anyone interested should apply directly to info@hordernciani.com.

Wanstead Fringe will run from September 7 to September 15 and will feature theatre, comedy, music and arts.

Visit www.wansteadfringe.org for more information about the festival.

