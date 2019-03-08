Search

Wanstead fly-tipper fined £600 for dumping household waste

PUBLISHED: 11:48 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 03 May 2019

A fly-tipper who was caught red-handed on a CCTV camera has been handed a hefty fine as Redbridge Council continues its clampdown on people making a mess of the borough.

Robert Januszkiewicz, 38, of High Street, Wanstead, E11, was spotted dumping household waste at a recycling bank in Woodbine Place.

His actions were captured by surveillance cameras set up by the council at the fly-tipping hotspot where signs warn people not to dump waste.

It proved to be a costly mistake for Januszkiewicz as he was fined £600 and ordered to pay £420 costs, a clean-up charge of £42 and a £60 victim surcharge at Barkingside Magistrates' Court.

He pleaded guilty to the illegal disposal of waste on April 12 after failing to pay a fixed penalty notice for the same offence.

Barry Francis, operational director for civic pride, said: “It's a legal duty that anyone who produces waste gets rid of it through a legitimate route. “Dumping it on the street for the council to clear it away isn't on.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach to this criminal behaviour and this successful conviction once again sends out a clear message that we will not let up when it comes to catching those responsible.”

Footage of people dumping on the streets of Redbridge has been posted on a crime 'Wall of Shame' website page so that Redbridge residents can help catch the offenders.

Responding directly to residents' concerns about people spoiling the borough for others, the images will be posted regularly to help find, name and shame enviro-criminals.

Redbridge Council leader, Councillor Jas Athwal said: “Fly-tipping is a criminal offence.

“People who dump rubbish not only damage our environment and degrade our streets they also break the law and they will be caught and penalized.

“Redbridge is our home and our streets belong to all of us. No one has the right to dump their old mattresses or household waste just because they can't be bothered to organise a free bulky waste collection. It is infuriating that anyone could think it is acceptable behaviour and I am so pleased we have caught and fined another criminal for dirtying our streets.

“I hope this sends a message loud and clear to others considering dumping rubbish – we will find you and we will fine you.

“Take the time to do the right thing, organise a free bulky waste collection with the council.”

Visit redbridge.gov.uk/crime-and-public-safety/redbridge-wall-of-shame

