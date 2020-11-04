Murder victim named in Ilford drive-by shooting

Jason Diallo from Ilford was 30. Picture: Met Police Met Police

The man shot in the head in a suspected drive-by attack in Ilford has been named as detectives continue to appeal for witnesses and information.

Balfour Road remains cordoned off between Dunedin Road and Wellesley Road after a man was shot dead last night (November 1). Picture: Cash Boyle Balfour Road remains cordoned off between Dunedin Road and Wellesley Road after a man was shot dead last night (November 1). Picture: Cash Boyle

Father-of-two Jason Diallo, 30, from Ilford, was found in Balfour Road after police were called to reports of a shooting at 10.14pm on Sunday (November 1).

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene but despite their efforts, Jason was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination took place at East Ham Mortuary on Tuesday, November 3.

A murder investigation is under way led by Det Ch Insp Perry Benton of the Met’s Specialist Crime Unit. He said: “Jason was attacked by the occupants of a car who shot him and left him dying in the street.

The Met has confirmed that detectives are still working through what they have, after which they will issue a further appeal for information. Picture: Cash Boyle The Met has confirmed that detectives are still working through what they have, after which they will issue a further appeal for information. Picture: Cash Boyle

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed any part of this incident to get in touch. Were you driving in the vicinity of Balfour Road that night and have dashcam footage? If so, please check it and see if you’ve captured anything that could assist us.

“I would also ask local residents who have CCTV or Ring doorbells to see if they have footage that could help us.

“My message to members of the local community is to come forward and tell my officers anything that could progress this investigation, Jason’s family deserve to know what happened and see those responsible held to account.”

Jason’s family paid tribute to him, saying: “Jason was a kind, gentle and loving man, who was an amazing husband and a devoted father to his two children who he absolutely adored. We cannot describe how sorely Jason will be missed by all of his family and everyone who knew and loved him.”

BCU Commander Stephen Clayman, from the Met’s East Area Command Unit, said: “I do appreciate that an incident like this will, of course, be of concern to the local community.

“It’s important to know that there is a specialist team who are conducting extensive enquiries into what happened in Balfour Road, and I know that they will be tireless in their efforts to track down those responsible.

“You will continue to see local officers out on patrol to provide reassurance and I encourage anyone who has a concern to speak to them. We will continue to bear down on violence in Redbridge by targeting certain areas with dedicated patrolling, focusing on those we believe are involved in violent crime and by working closely with the council.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 0208 345 1570 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference 8011/01Nov.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

There have been no arrests at the moment.