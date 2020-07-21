Search

Two teenagers stabbed during fight in broad daylight on residential street in Woodford Green

PUBLISHED: 21:51 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 21:51 21 July 2020

Two teenagers were found with stab injuries after police were called to reports of a fight between a group of men with weapons in Woodford Green. Picture: Google Maps

Two teenagers were stabbed in a fight between a group of men with weapons on a residential street in Woodford Green.

A stop and search order has been put into place until 2.00am for this area. Picture: Metropolitan PoliceA stop and search order has been put into place until 2.00am for this area. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police were called to Willingale Close at 6.22pm and found two men, believed to be in their late teens, with stab injuries.

They were taken to hospital and their condition is not considered life-threatening.

There have been no arrests yet and a crime scene remains in place.

Police have authorised a Section 60 (Stop and Search) in the area until 2.00am.

Anyone with information should call 101 ref CAD 6547/21 July.

