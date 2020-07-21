Two teenagers stabbed during fight in broad daylight on residential street in Woodford Green
PUBLISHED: 21:51 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 21:51 21 July 2020
Two teenagers were stabbed in a fight between a group of men with weapons on a residential street in Woodford Green.
Police were called to Willingale Close at 6.22pm and found two men, believed to be in their late teens, with stab injuries.
They were taken to hospital and their condition is not considered life-threatening.
There have been no arrests yet and a crime scene remains in place.
Police have authorised a Section 60 (Stop and Search) in the area until 2.00am.
Anyone with information should call 101 ref CAD 6547/21 July.
