Two Redbridge men arrested after four stabbed in nightclub fight

Two men from Redbridge were part of a group of six arrested in connection with four men being stabbed in a fight outside a nightclub. Archant

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after four men were stabbed during a fight outside a nightclub. Two men from Redbridge were part of a group who were arrested.

The fight is believed to have happened between two groups of men outside Club 29, High Holborn, around 3am on Sunday, August 2, where four men were found with stab wounds.

A 23-year-old man from Redbridge was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 22-year-old man from Wanstead was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

They were part of a group of six men who were arrested in connection with the attack.

Police were alerted by London Ambulance Service at 3.15am that two men had walked into a south London hospital with stab wounds.

Fifteen minutes later, at 3.30am, police officers discovered a parked car in Clerkenwell Road with its hazard lights on, with two men inside also with stab injuries.

Of the six men arrested, one remains in a non life-threatening condition in hospital.

Det Con Stephanie Latzke said: “This was a truly shocking attack on four friends who had gone out to enjoy themselves.

“We know the nightclub was busy at the time of the incident, so I’m confident someone will have the information we need to find those responsible for this unacceptable violence.

“I also want to hear from anyone who was driving on High Holborn around the time of the attack who may have captured the fighting on dash cam.”

The 23-year-old man arrested from Redbridge has been released on bail until the end of August while the Wanstead man has been released on bail until the beginning of September.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 1760/2Aug.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.