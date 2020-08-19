Search

Advanced search

Two Redbridge men arrested after four stabbed in nightclub fight

PUBLISHED: 17:44 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:44 19 August 2020

Two men from Redbridge were part of a group of six arrested in connection with four men being stabbed in a fight outside a nightclub.

Two men from Redbridge were part of a group of six arrested in connection with four men being stabbed in a fight outside a nightclub.

Archant

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after four men were stabbed during a fight outside a nightclub. Two men from Redbridge were part of a group who were arrested.

The fight is believed to have happened between two groups of men outside Club 29, High Holborn, around 3am on Sunday, August 2, where four men were found with stab wounds.

A 23-year-old man from Redbridge was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 22-year-old man from Wanstead was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

They were part of a group of six men who were arrested in connection with the attack.

Police were alerted by London Ambulance Service at 3.15am that two men had walked into a south London hospital with stab wounds.

Fifteen minutes later, at 3.30am, police officers discovered a parked car in Clerkenwell Road with its hazard lights on, with two men inside also with stab injuries.

You may also want to watch:

Of the six men arrested, one remains in a non life-threatening condition in hospital.

Det Con Stephanie Latzke said: “This was a truly shocking attack on four friends who had gone out to enjoy themselves.

“We know the nightclub was busy at the time of the incident, so I’m confident someone will have the information we need to find those responsible for this unacceptable violence.

“I also want to hear from anyone who was driving on High Holborn around the time of the attack who may have captured the fighting on dash cam.”

The 23-year-old man arrested from Redbridge has been released on bail until the end of August while the Wanstead man has been released on bail until the beginning of September.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 1760/2Aug.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Ilford Lane tea room accuses residents of harassing staff in argument over late night opening

Chaiiwala in Ilford Lane wants to stay open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. Picture: LDRS

Families unable to open windows at South Woodford temporary housing scheme as temperatures hit 36 degrees

The temporary homes in Chigwell Road, South Woodford. Picture: Google Streetview

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ilford woman representing Turks and Caicos as finalist in Miss Caribbean UK

Farrah Grant has been named a finalist in the Miss Caribbean UK competition. Picture: @mediacustomproductions

Ilford Lane closed tonight and tomorrow night

Ilford Lane will be closed from 7pm to 3am on Friday and Saturday, August 14 and 15.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ilford Lane tea room accuses residents of harassing staff in argument over late night opening

Chaiiwala in Ilford Lane wants to stay open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. Picture: LDRS

Families unable to open windows at South Woodford temporary housing scheme as temperatures hit 36 degrees

The temporary homes in Chigwell Road, South Woodford. Picture: Google Streetview

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ilford woman representing Turks and Caicos as finalist in Miss Caribbean UK

Farrah Grant has been named a finalist in the Miss Caribbean UK competition. Picture: @mediacustomproductions

Ilford Lane closed tonight and tomorrow night

Ilford Lane will be closed from 7pm to 3am on Friday and Saturday, August 14 and 15.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Fans are allowed back into non-league football grounds says FA

Clapton CFC fans (Pic: Max Reeves)

Lee Ible appointed new Old Loughtonians men’s National League Coach

Tom Wilson (left) is all smiles as Old Loughtonians score a goal against Havering (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Wet conditions force abandoned fixtures for Oakfield Parkonians

Oakfield Parkonians CC (batting) vs Ilford CC, Friendly Match Cricket at Oakfield Playing Fields on 11th July 2020. Recreational cricket restarts under new ECB guidelines in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

West Ham Women announce Kinetica as nutrition partner

West Ham Women announce Kinetica as nutrition partner (Pic: Arfa/West Ham United)

Essex on course to make the final after Sussex victory

Essex's Adam Wheater bats during day three of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove.