Search

Advanced search

Video

Armed officers arrest man on suspicion of attempted murder after fleeing scene of collision

PUBLISHED: 13:17 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 28 August 2020

A man was arrested by armed officers on suspicion of attempted murder after two men sustained life changing injuries from a collision. Picture: Google Maps

A man was arrested by armed officers on suspicion of attempted murder after two men sustained life changing injuries from a collision. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were hit by a car in Gants Hill and sustained life-changing injuries.

Police were called to Otley Drive just after 1.40am today, Friday, August 28 to reports of a collision involving a car and two pedestrians.

A 22-year-old man was arrested by armed officers.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and two men (no further details) were taken to hospital.

“Both are being treated for life-changing injuries.

“Detectives from the East Area Command Unit are investigating.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 1:41am this morning (August 28) to reports of an incident at a residential property on Otley Drive.

“We dispatched a number of resources to the scene including two ambulance crews, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic and two medics in cars.

“We treated two people at the scene and took them both to a major trauma centre.”

Enquiries continue and any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 478/28Aug.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

BHRUT first in the UK to introduce new cancer treatment using AI to better target radiotherapy

Stephen McTaggart was the first person to try out BHRUT's new Ethos therapy which targets tumours more precisely using AI. Picture: BHRUT

Have you seen Andrew, missing from Ilford since Saturday?

Have you seen Andrew, 49, missing from Ilford since Saturday but police believe may be in the Walthamstow area? Picture: Met Police

Donation from Wes Streeting helps Ilford student pursue dream of studying at Cambridge

Um E-Aymen Babar reached her fundraising goal to study at Cambridge thanks to help from Ilford North MP Wes Streeting. Picture: Tom Barnes

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ilford tea room denied licence to serve hot food and drink into early hours

Chaiiwala in Ilford Lane wanted to stay open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. Picture: LDRS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

BHRUT first in the UK to introduce new cancer treatment using AI to better target radiotherapy

Stephen McTaggart was the first person to try out BHRUT's new Ethos therapy which targets tumours more precisely using AI. Picture: BHRUT

Have you seen Andrew, missing from Ilford since Saturday?

Have you seen Andrew, 49, missing from Ilford since Saturday but police believe may be in the Walthamstow area? Picture: Met Police

Donation from Wes Streeting helps Ilford student pursue dream of studying at Cambridge

Um E-Aymen Babar reached her fundraising goal to study at Cambridge thanks to help from Ilford North MP Wes Streeting. Picture: Tom Barnes

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ilford tea room denied licence to serve hot food and drink into early hours

Chaiiwala in Ilford Lane wanted to stay open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. Picture: LDRS

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Peek hopes for bumper crowd as Ilford host Halstead in FA Cup tie

Adam Peek is the new chairman at Ilford

Jacobs: Ilford confidence at all-time high

Ilford captain Nigel Jacobs in action against South Woodford (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Safety first as children return to classrooms

WARM WELCOME: Children will be socially distanced in the classroom. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Armed officers arrest man on suspicion of attempted murder after fleeing scene of collision

A man was arrested by armed officers on suspicion of attempted murder after two men sustained life changing injuries from a collision. Picture: Google Maps

Redbridge Council holding virtual Q&A for concerned parents with children set to return to school

Redbridge Council is holding a virtual Q&A session to address parents' concerns ahead of children returning to school. Picture: PA/David Jones