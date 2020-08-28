Video

Armed officers arrest man on suspicion of attempted murder after fleeing scene of collision

A man was arrested by armed officers on suspicion of attempted murder after two men sustained life changing injuries from a collision. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were hit by a car in Gants Hill and sustained life-changing injuries.

Police were called to Otley Drive just after 1.40am today, Friday, August 28 to reports of a collision involving a car and two pedestrians.

A 22-year-old man was arrested by armed officers.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and two men (no further details) were taken to hospital.

“Both are being treated for life-changing injuries.

“Detectives from the East Area Command Unit are investigating.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 1:41am this morning (August 28) to reports of an incident at a residential property on Otley Drive.

“We dispatched a number of resources to the scene including two ambulance crews, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic and two medics in cars.

“We treated two people at the scene and took them both to a major trauma centre.”

Enquiries continue and any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 478/28Aug.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.