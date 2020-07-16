Gants Hill man charged with gun possession

Jesus Da Silva from Gants Hill was charged along with a man from Hackney with possession of a firearm. Archant

A Gants Hill man has been charged with possession of a gun after officers seized a weapon in Southwark.

Jesus Da Silva, 22, of Kenwood Gardens, along with Jaan Mohammed, 18, of Mandeville Street, Hackney, were charged on Wednesday, July 15 with possession of a firearm.

Mr Da Silva was also charged with possession of criminal property.

They will appear via video link at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 16.