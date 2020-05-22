Search

Ilford stabbings: Two men charged and a third man arrested on suspicion of GBH

PUBLISHED: 23:07 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 23:07 22 May 2020

Two men are in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing which is believed to have taken place in Ilford town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Two men are in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing which is believed to have taken place in Ilford town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Two men were charged and police have arrested a third on suspicion of GBH in the stabbing where police found one man in Ilford and another in Forest Gate on Thursday evening.

Lathujan Sivean, 18, of Windor Road, and Abde Soliman, 18, of no fixed abode were both charged with attempted murder, possession of offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs today.

Officers investigating the stabbing which took place on Roden Street charged the two men and arrested a 20-year-old man.

Sivean and Soliman will both appear in custody, via virtual court, at Barkingside Magistrate’s Court on Saturday, May 23.

Police were called to Roden Street at 7.15pm on Thursday, May 21 to a report of a stabbing.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a male suffering with stab wounds.

You may also want to watch:

He was taken to hospital and his injuries are thought to be serious.

Another man called for an ambulance at a home in Forest Gate suffering stab injuries.

He was also taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

A Section 60 order was in place for the Ilford town area until 5.00am on Friday morning which meant police could search people they believe may be carrying an offensive weapon.

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry said: “Last night’s events in Ilford were deeply shocking and my deepest sympathies are with the victims and their families at this difficult time. 

“As I’ve said before, we need to adopt a much more comprehensive and holistic public health-based approach if we are to tackle the scourge of knife crime that continues to blight our community.”

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 8094/21 May or the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.



