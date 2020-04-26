One-year-old and three-year-old dead from Newbury Park stabbing
PUBLISHED: 22:22 26 April 2020 | UPDATED: 22:26 26 April 2020
A one-year-old girl and three-year-old boy were both stabbed to death in Newbury Park earlier today.
A 40-year-old man has also been taken to a major trauma centre as a priority for treatment and all three suffered knife injuries.
Police were called at approximately 5:30pm today (Sunday, April 26) to reports of a man and two children injured at a home in Aldborough Road North.
The one-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and the man and boy were taken to hospital, where the boy subsequently died.
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “It is believed all parties involved are known to each other.
“At this early stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.
“Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime investigate.” Leader of Redbridge Council, Cllr Jas Athwal tweeted: “Earlier today there was an incident in llford. Two young children have passed away and an investigation is ongoing.
“My thoughts are with the family and wider community who are grieving this unspeakable tragedy.
“I am in contact with the police who are doing all they can to bring the investigation to a resolution.
“We ask that everyone please respects the family’s privacy at this difficult time.”
Ilford North MP Wes Streeting tweeted: “My heart goes out to their family, particularly their mother.
“There is no risk to the public resulting from this incident.”
