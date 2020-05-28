Two arrested in Barkingside after three-vehicle crash with alleged gun threat

Two men were arrested in Barkingside following a three-vehicle collision where a lorry driver was allegedly threatened with a gun.

Essex Police were called to reports of a collision between a Range Rover, BMW and a lorry in Water Lane, Roydon, around 8.10pm on Wednesday, May 27.

Police were told the men believed to be in the Range Rover threatened those in the lorry with a gun and drove off.

The car was later stopped in Cranbrook Road, Barkingside, with the help of Met Police and two men were arrested.

They remain in custody.

No serious injuries were reported from the collision in Roydon.

If you saw or have information about the incident or have dashcam footage, contact Harlow CID on 101 quoting incident number 1241 of May 27.

Information can also be reported anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org or on 0800 555 111.