Two arrested in Barkingside after three-vehicle crash with alleged gun threat

PUBLISHED: 12:21 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 28 May 2020

Two men were arrested after police stopped a car in Cranbrook Road, Barkingside. Picture: Rhiannon Gleeson

Two men were arrested after police stopped a car in Cranbrook Road, Barkingside. Picture: Rhiannon Gleeson

Two men were arrested in Barkingside following a three-vehicle collision where a lorry driver was allegedly threatened with a gun.

Essex Police were called to reports of a collision between a Range Rover, BMW and a lorry in Water Lane, Roydon, around 8.10pm on Wednesday, May 27.

Police were told the men believed to be in the Range Rover threatened those in the lorry with a gun and drove off.

The car was later stopped in Cranbrook Road, Barkingside, with the help of Met Police and two men were arrested.

They remain in custody.

No serious injuries were reported from the collision in Roydon.

If you saw or have information about the incident or have dashcam footage, contact Harlow CID on 101 quoting incident number 1241 of May 27.

Information can also be reported anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org or on 0800 555 111.

Leaked reports uncover Redbridge Labour councillors’ concerns over council planning decisions

Cllr Jas Athwal (left) made Cllr Bert Jones (right) 'uncomfortable' during his time as planning chairman, according to a report into complaints by former councillor Aziz Choudhury (centre).

Family appeals for help in finding missing Clayhall teenager with Aspergers

Have you seen Yoshi McDermott who has been missing from Clayhall since this morning?

Ilford crash: Car flipped over after hitting parked vehicle

A car flipped over after hitting a parked vehicle in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Monica Mann

Labour and Tory councillors unite to fight 24-hour alcohol licence in Ilford Lane

Labour and Tory councillors joined up to oppose a BP station from using Uber Eats and Deliveroo to sell alcohol after hours. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: After record time on ventilator and 52 days in ICU Redbridge man battles his way back from virus

Rohit Patel spent a record amount of time on a ventilator at King George Hospital battling Covid-19. Picture: Chandni Patel

