Three men charged with murder of Ilford bouncer in Park Lane
PUBLISHED: 07:20 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:25 30 January 2019
Three men have been charged with the murder of Ilford bouncer Tudor Simionov in central London on New Year’s Day.
Tudor Simionov, 33, died after being stabbed following an incident at Fountain House, Park Lane, at around 5.35am on January 1.
Three men and a woman also received knife injuries during the attack; they have all been released from hospital.
Haroon Akram, 25; Adam Khalil, 20; and 23-year-old Adam Elshalakany have all been charged with Mr Simionov’s murder, four counts of grevious bodily harm and one count of violent disorder.
All three are remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court today.
Detectives are still appealing for information to help trace Ossama Hamed, 25, and 23-year-old Nor Aden Hamada in connection with the murder investigation.
