Three arrested over Ilford bouncer’s murder but police need help tracking down two dangerous suspects

Murder detectives want to speak to Nor Hamada and Ossama Hamed about the death of Tudor Simionov in Park Lane on New Year's Day. Photos: Met Police Archant

Detectives investigating the murder of Ilford bouncer Tudor Simionov in central London on New Year’s Day have arrested three men on suspicion of murder but are still urgently trying to trace two other suspects.

Tudor Simionov pictured hours before he was killed. Photo: @MPSWestminster Tudor Simionov pictured hours before he was killed. Photo: @MPSWestminster

The men aged 25, 20, and 23 were all arrested separately on Monday, January 28 and Tuesday, January 29.

The 25-year-old presented himself at a central London police station on Monday evening.

The second man, aged 20, was arrested following an arrest enquiry at an address in Brent at approximately 6am on Tuesday, 29 January.

Upon seeing police he tried to run away but was detained by a police dog.

He is currently receiving treatment for injury to his leg which was sustained after he jumped from a window. His condition is not serious.

The third man, 23, was arrested in Hammersmith on suspicion of murder and violent disorder.

Detectives are still appealing for information to help trace Ossama Hamed, 25, and 23-year-old Nor Aden Hamada in connection with this case.

Anyone who sees either of the pair is asked to contact 999 immediately.

Tudor Simionov, 33, died after being stabbed following an incident at Fountain House, Park Lane, at around 5.35am on January 1.

Three men and a woman also received knife injuries during the attack; they have all been released from hospital.

A 26-year-old woman was previously charged with perverting the course of justice in relation to the case.

A 25-year-old man has also been charged with violent disorder in connection with this case.

Det Insp Garry Moncrieff of the Homicide and Major Crime Command said: “Our investigation continues to move at pace. We now have three arrests for murder and a woman charged with perverting the course of justice and a man charged with violent disorder.

“The three men will now be questioned by investigators. However, we will not stop until we have apprehended all those who have played a part in Tudor’s murder. Two other men sought remain at large.

“Ossama Hamed and Nor Aden Hamada are dangerous individuals who need to be apprehended. I would urge anyone who has seen them, or knows of their whereabouts, to contact police immediately.

“These are live lines of enquiry, therefore I am not willing to speculate on where they may be but rest assured we are working with colleagues to ensure that if they are in this country, or overseas, we will track them down.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hamed and Hamada, or who has information that could assist this investigation, including any footage from that morning, is asked to contact the incident room on 101 and quote 3276/1Jan or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For an immediate sighting of Hamed or Hamada, please dial 999.