One dead and two injured after triple stabbing in Seven Kings

PUBLISHED: 21:39 19 January 2020 | UPDATED: 21:41 19 January 2020

A man has died and two others have been left injured after a stabbing in Seven Kings. Picture: Met Police

A man has died and two others have been left injured after a stabbing in Seven Kings. Picture: Met Police

Archant

One man has died and two others have been injured after a triple stabbing in Seven Kings.

Emergency services were called to Elmstead Road at 7.38pm this evening, Sunday, January 19.

Redbridge MPS tweeted: "Section 60 authorised by Insp Robinson for Redbridge until 8am on Monday, January 20, after three men, believed aged in 30s, stabbed in Seven Kings this evening."

Police said one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

The condition of the other two victims is not yet known.

There have been no arrests, police said.

"Some disruption to traffic as crime scene in place," Redbridge MPS said. "Please check @TfLBusAlerts for info."

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council, Councillor Kam Rai, said: "Knife crime is becoming all too common, we need a national strategy and more police resource now."

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote CAD6374/19JAN or contact Crimestoppers UK 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

