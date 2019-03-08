Towie star’s teen foster brothers mugged at knifepoint in Woodford Green

A reality TV star is “absolutely heartbroken” after her two teenage foster brothers were mugged at knifepoint in Woodford Green on Tuesday (April 2).

Lydia Bright, of Towie fame, has taken to social media to appeal for witnesses to the mugging of her two younger brothers at a High Road bus stop near the Miller and Carter Steakhouse yesterday afternoon.

The pair were approached by a group of young men, believed to be dressed in school uniform, who robbed one of the brothers of his bike.

“The trauma this will cause them after they have already experienced so much grief is unbearable. And all over a bike,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram account.

“The police have been called and whilst I would like to leave it to them to do their jobs, I just can’t sit here and do nothing, especially knowing I can reach so many.”

She added: “Luckily my brothers, although shaken up, are not physically hurt.”

The TV star is asking for anyone who witnessed the robbery to message her directly on her Instagram account with information, which she will forward to the right people.

She expressed fears that the men who committed this crime may strike again.

“Please help me stop them,” she added.

A Met Police spokesman confirmed that officers were called to reports of a teenage boy robbed in High Road at around 2.45pm on April 2.

He said: “The victim reported that a group of men approached him and demanded his bicycle.

“One man assaulted him while another threatened him with a knife.

“The men took the bicycle and made off.

“The victim was not seriously injured.

“Officers attended the scene but the suspects could not be traced.”

Police confirmed that no arrests have yet been made and inquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5596/2Apr. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.