Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Towie star’s teen foster brothers mugged at knifepoint in Woodford Green

PUBLISHED: 09:55 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 03 April 2019

Towie actress Lydia Bright. Photo: Ken Mears

Towie actress Lydia Bright. Photo: Ken Mears

Archant

A reality TV star is “absolutely heartbroken” after her two teenage foster brothers were mugged at knifepoint in Woodford Green on Tuesday (April 2).

Lydia Bright, of Towie fame, has taken to social media to appeal for witnesses to the mugging of her two younger brothers at a High Road bus stop near the Miller and Carter Steakhouse yesterday afternoon.

The pair were approached by a group of young men, believed to be dressed in school uniform, who robbed one of the brothers of his bike.

“The trauma this will cause them after they have already experienced so much grief is unbearable. And all over a bike,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram account.

“The police have been called and whilst I would like to leave it to them to do their jobs, I just can’t sit here and do nothing, especially knowing I can reach so many.”

She added: “Luckily my brothers, although shaken up, are not physically hurt.”

The TV star is asking for anyone who witnessed the robbery to message her directly on her Instagram account with information, which she will forward to the right people.

She expressed fears that the men who committed this crime may strike again.

“Please help me stop them,” she added.

A Met Police spokesman confirmed that officers were called to reports of a teenage boy robbed in High Road at around 2.45pm on April 2.

He said: “The victim reported that a group of men approached him and demanded his bicycle.

“One man assaulted him while another threatened him with a knife.

“The men took the bicycle and made off.

“The victim was not seriously injured.

“Officers attended the scene but the suspects could not be traced.”

Police confirmed that no arrests have yet been made and inquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5596/2Apr. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Tenants leave house owned by former Mayor of Redbridge’s wife after police investigate brothel claims

The house in Crown Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford chicken shop whose staff were doused in ketchup by violent youths hopes to trade until 3am

Chicken Hut, in Ilford Hill, is applying to extend its closing time from 11pm to 2am on weekdays and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. Photo: Google

New faith schools proposed in Redbridge with power to select 100pc of pupils based on religion

East London Humanists chairman Paul Kaufman

Rogue landlord from Ilford fined by Tower Hamlets Council

Thames Magistrates Court

Redbridge green belt: Figures reveal more than 12,000 homes can be built on brownfield sites – but council says it is not enough

A resident campaigns against the markets coming to Redbridge. Photo: Chris Gannaway,

Most Read

Tenants leave house owned by former Mayor of Redbridge’s wife after police investigate brothel claims

The house in Crown Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford chicken shop whose staff were doused in ketchup by violent youths hopes to trade until 3am

Chicken Hut, in Ilford Hill, is applying to extend its closing time from 11pm to 2am on weekdays and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. Photo: Google

New faith schools proposed in Redbridge with power to select 100pc of pupils based on religion

East London Humanists chairman Paul Kaufman

Rogue landlord from Ilford fined by Tower Hamlets Council

Thames Magistrates Court

Redbridge green belt: Figures reveal more than 12,000 homes can be built on brownfield sites – but council says it is not enough

A resident campaigns against the markets coming to Redbridge. Photo: Chris Gannaway,

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Edinburgh frustrated with decisions made in Bromley defeat

Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh shows his bemusement on the touchline with Bromley manager Neil Smith (far, right) watching on (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Towie star’s teen foster brothers mugged at knifepoint in Woodford Green

Towie actress Lydia Bright. Photo: Ken Mears

Barking, Havering and Redbridge’s NHS trust agrees £11million settlement with boy left brain damaged after birth at Romford hospital

Romford Town centre gv's. Queen's Hospital

10-man O’s see excellent unbeaten run come to frustrating end

Dan Happe in action for Leyton Orient this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Daggers end losing run with point at Fylde

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists