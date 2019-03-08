Two fighting for life after three stabbed in Ilford

The men were stabbed near Pownsett Terrace, Ilford next to Barking Park, on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Google Archant

Two men are fighting for their lives after being stabbed in Ilford last night.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information about the incident, which happened near the Pownsett Terrace car park, to come forward.

Police were called to the scene next to Barking Park at 11.23pm on Saturday, August 31, to reports of an injured man.

A second man was then found in Pownsett Terrace, also suffering stab injuries.

Both men are in their 20s and were taken by London Ambulance Service to hospital in a life-threatening condition. They remain in hospital.

A teenager was also stabbed but he left the scene and went to hospital. He has since been discharged.

A crime scene remains in place and officers are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area to come forward with information, whether that is to the police directly, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

A Section 60 order is in place for the IG1 area of Ilford which means police will be searching people they believe may be carrying an offensive weapon.

Officers from East Area CID investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD8875/31August.

If you have information that could help the investigation, but don't want to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They do not ask your name and cannot trace your call or IP address.

Any young people who have information about violence or knife crime, can visit www.fearless.org to where they can pass on information anonymously - your IP address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.