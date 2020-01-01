Party gatecrashers jailed over fatal stabbing of Ilford bouncer

Tudor Simionov was stabbed to death while working as a bouncer at a nightclub in Mayfair on New Year's Day 2019. Picture: Met Police Archant

Three men have been jailed for the manslaughter of a bouncer who was stabbed outside an exclusive mansion party.

Haroon Akram admitted manslaughter. Picture: Met Police Haroon Akram admitted manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Tudor Simionov, 33, who lives in Ilford, was attacked when he went to the aid of colleagues working on the door of an unlicensed event in Park Lane, Mayfair, in the early hours of New Year’s Day 2019.

Gatecrashers had turned violent after being denied entry to the £2,000 a table champagne do organised by Lord Edward Davenport, jurors were told.

During the brawl, professional rower and part-time bouncer Mr Simionov was fatally stabbed in the chest and five other members of staff were injured, the Old Bailey heard.

The man alleged to have been behind the stabbing, Ossama Hamed, 26, from Hillingdon, fled the country and is wanted by Scotland Yard.

Adam Khalil admitted manslaughter. Picture: Met Police Adam Khalil admitted manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Adam Khalil, 21, from Kingsbury, north west London, and Haroon Akram, 26, from Fulham, and pleaded guilty to Mr Simionov’s manslaughter.

Barber Nor Hamada, 24, from Wembley, was found guilty of violent disorder and in March admitted manslaughter.

On Friday, March 27, all three appeared for sentencing at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh prison.

All but one lawyer attended the hearing by telephone conference, joined by the PA news agency.

Barber Nor Hamada admitted manslaughter. Picture: Met Police Barber Nor Hamada admitted manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Judge Anthony Leonard QC jailed Khalil for 11 years and Hamada for seven years for manslaughter, with the latter given three years for violent disorder, to run concurrently.

Akram, who played a lesser role, was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.

In his sentencing remarks, Judge Leonard acknowledged a victim impact statement from Mr Simionov’s fiancee Madalina Anghel, who had described him as “an amazing man who lit up any room he walked into”.

The judge accepted the killing was “spur of the moment” and was not pre-planned.

But he said it was aggravated by the fact others were injured and it involved group violence in a public place when there were a large number of members of the public present.

He added that Khalil, who played a “major role”, had been armed with a knife and was subject to a community order at the time.

The judge said he would make his sentencing remarks available to members of the victim’s family or close friends who were unable to attend court in person.

Acting Det Ch Insp Garry Moncrieff, from Scotland Yard, said: “The defendants in this case acted together to carry out a brutal attack which left a completely innocent man fatally wounded.

“Tudor’s girlfriend Madalina has been at court throughout these proceedings and had to re-live what happened that night time and time again. Her life will never be the same.

“For her sake and for the rest of Tudor’s family, we are determined to find Ossama Hamed, who we believe played a significant role in this attack.

“Anyone who thinks they may know his whereabouts or has any information which could help lead us to him is urged to call the incident room on 020 8358 0300.”

Madalina Anghel, Tudor’s girlfriend, said: “Tudor and I met three years ago at university in Romania and in October 2018 moved to London to start a new life.

“Tudor was a professional rower who had been successful in many competitions. He believed that moving to England would be an opportunity to focus on his sport.

“On 31 December 2018, Tudor had gone to work as normal when his life was suddenly taken away. He just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time; he was simply unlucky.

“Tudor was only 33 years old and we had planned our whole lives together. He was always thinking about everyone else and putting others first. He was the kindest person I knew and by losing him, I have lost everything.

“We were meant to be getting married but instead of attending our wedding I have been attending court. Instead of going to the church to arrange our wedding I was going to church to bury him. My life has been turned upside down.

“I am pleased those involved have been convicted but we must now keep working to find Ossama Hamed who remains on the run from police.

“Nothing can change the past and we cannot bring Tudor back, but finding Ossama Hamed and bringing him to justice will help me find closure after all that has happened.

“I would ask anyone who has any information on his whereabouts to speak to police as soon as possible. Imagine how you would feel knowing one of those involved in the death of your loved one was still walking free.

“Someone, somewhere must know where he is.”