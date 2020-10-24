Search

Advanced search

Newbury Park stabbing: Three charged with murder of Lee Baxter

PUBLISHED: 22:07 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 22:07 24 October 2020

Three men have been charged with the murder of Lee Baxter, a father-of-four who was tragically stabbed to death in an alleyway in Newbury Park. Picture: Met Police

Three men have been charged with the murder of Lee Baxter, a father-of-four who was tragically stabbed to death in an alleyway in Newbury Park. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Detectives have charged three men with the murder and robbery of Lee Baxter in Newbury Park.

Syd Goss, 20, of Huntsman Road, Ilford was arrested on Wednesday October 21 and charged today (Saturday October 24).

Jermaine Forrester, 23, of Ley Street, Ilford was also arrested on October 21 and charged today.

You may also want to watch:

Ryan Graham, 25, of Farnham Road, Ilford was arrested on Thursday October 22 and charged today.

The men were arrested following an investigation into the murder of Mr Baxter on October 9, when the 34-year-old was found suffering from stab injuries in Southdown Crescent around 9.30pm,

He was pronounced dead at the scene around one hour later, with the post-mortem examination finding that the father-of-four had died from multiple stab wounds.

All three charged appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court today, where they were remanded in custody to appear for preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, October 27.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers secure FA Cup progress with victory over Hartley Wintney

Charlee Adams of Dagenham and Annis Nuur of Hartley Wintney during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

Late goals seal victory for Leyton Orient away to Stevenage

Jordan Maguire-Drew Of Leyton Orient F.C. scores the first Goal and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

West Ham extend unbeaten run with Manchester City draw

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (second right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Newbury Park stabbing: Three charged with murder of Lee Baxter

Three men have been charged with the murder of Lee Baxter, a father-of-four who was tragically stabbed to death in an alleyway in Newbury Park. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham & Redbridge blog: Abu Ogogo is back for Daggers FA Cup clash

Sam Deering of Dagenham and Redbridge and Josh Staunton of Yeovil Town during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th October 2020