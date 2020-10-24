Newbury Park stabbing: Three charged with murder of Lee Baxter

Three men have been charged with the murder of Lee Baxter, a father-of-four who was tragically stabbed to death in an alleyway in Newbury Park. Picture: Met Police Archant

Detectives have charged three men with the murder and robbery of Lee Baxter in Newbury Park.

Syd Goss, 20, of Huntsman Road, Ilford was arrested on Wednesday October 21 and charged today (Saturday October 24).

Jermaine Forrester, 23, of Ley Street, Ilford was also arrested on October 21 and charged today.

Ryan Graham, 25, of Farnham Road, Ilford was arrested on Thursday October 22 and charged today.

The men were arrested following an investigation into the murder of Mr Baxter on October 9, when the 34-year-old was found suffering from stab injuries in Southdown Crescent around 9.30pm,

He was pronounced dead at the scene around one hour later, with the post-mortem examination finding that the father-of-four had died from multiple stab wounds.

All three charged appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court today, where they were remanded in custody to appear for preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, October 27.