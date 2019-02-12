Teen arrested on suspicion of three Ilford town centre burglaries on same night

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of committing three burglaries on the same night in Ilford town centre. Photo: Met Police MPS

A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of committing three burglaries in Ilford town centre last night (February 11).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The teenager was arrested in Ilford Hill just after midnight today (February 12) following reports of burglaries at three addresses in Valentines Ward earlier that evening.

A Safer Neighbourhoods Team officer confirmed that the investigation is being treated a linked to a spate of burglaries across the borough in recent weeks.

The suspect remains in custody at Ilford Police Station where he is being questioned.