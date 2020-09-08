Wanstead bicycle charity rocked by theft

Three bikes were stolen from charity Wanstead Upcycles set up by Paul Canal. Picture: Paul Canal Archant

Three bikes were stolen from a Wanstead charity which refurbishes donated bicycles to raise money for Haven House Children’s Hospice.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This blue bike was already sold and set to be delivered to a 15-year-old boy were the callous thieves got their hands on it. Picture: Paul Canal This blue bike was already sold and set to be delivered to a 15-year-old boy were the callous thieves got their hands on it. Picture: Paul Canal

A blue bike, which was set to be delivered to a 15-year-old boy, along with two others for residents were stolen from Wanstead Upcycles on Friday night.

The charity was set up at the height of lockdown by Cllr Paul Canal to give bicycles a new life and donate the money raised to the Woodford Green children’s hospice.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Canal was “sickened” by the heartless theft and said: “Volunteers have spent hundreds of hours refurbishing and repairing bicycles, and so far we have raised more than £1,500.

“For some mindless morons to act in this way and directly affect the lives of terminally ill children is beyond contempt.”

He has issued an urgent appeal for replacement bicycles.

To donate email paul.canal@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/WansteadUpCycles/