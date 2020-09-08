Wanstead bicycle charity rocked by theft
PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 September 2020
Archant
Three bikes were stolen from a Wanstead charity which refurbishes donated bicycles to raise money for Haven House Children’s Hospice.
A blue bike, which was set to be delivered to a 15-year-old boy, along with two others for residents were stolen from Wanstead Upcycles on Friday night.
The charity was set up at the height of lockdown by Cllr Paul Canal to give bicycles a new life and donate the money raised to the Woodford Green children’s hospice.
You may also want to watch:
Cllr Canal was “sickened” by the heartless theft and said: “Volunteers have spent hundreds of hours refurbishing and repairing bicycles, and so far we have raised more than £1,500.
“For some mindless morons to act in this way and directly affect the lives of terminally ill children is beyond contempt.”
He has issued an urgent appeal for replacement bicycles.
To donate email paul.canal@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/WansteadUpCycles/
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.