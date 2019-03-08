Search

Advanced search

Award-winning play about 'absurdity' of borders comes to Wanstead and South Woodford

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 September 2019

The Border's case in rehearsals - Lucie Capel, Rujenne Green, Matt Littleson and Jazmine Wilkinson. Picture: Theatre Centre

The Border's case in rehearsals - Lucie Capel, Rujenne Green, Matt Littleson and Jazmine Wilkinson. Picture: Theatre Centre

Archant

An award-winning play which explores the "absurdity" of borders and today's world of "fake news and information overload" is coming to Redbridge Drama Centre and Wanstead Festival.

The Border, by Afsaneh Gray, winner of the 2018 Brian Way Award, is touring both schools and theatres across the UK to engage audiences in an "urgent national conversation".

Developed in collaboration with young people, The Border questions the meaning of borders and the lines we draw between ourselves and other people.

Featuring a live break out debate, the play creates space for audiences to think and talk together.

You may also want to watch:

Writer Afsaneh Gray said: "The world feels so extreme - and so confusing - that I wanted the story to be incredibly simple. I feel like a lot of us are in that situation - we just want to live our lives, but politics has become impossible to ignore.

"I think if you're young, politics is super relevant right now - you can see the effects of political decisions on your future prospects in a way that just wasn't the case even ten years ago.

"It's important for young people to engage with politics, but it's also important to figure out how you do that - how you listen to each other respectfully, how you inform yourself in a world full of disinformation.

"I wanted to start people on that journey."

The Border is at Redbridge Drama Centre, Churchfields, South Woodford on September 12, from 8pm, and at Wanstead Festival, Aldersbrook Community Centre, Brading Crescent, Wanstead on September 13, 7.30-9pm.

For tickets, visit https://redbridgedramacentre.co.uk/ or https://wansteadfringe.wansteadium.com/.

Most Read

Chequers Barkingside to close for month for £250k refurbishment

What The Chequers will look like when it reopens. Picture: Stars Pubs & Bars

Recorder letters: Fly-tipping, 5G, Brexit, war grave and grieving for a pet cat

Redbridge Council are cracking down on fly-tipping but a Woodford Green resident wants more attention given to general street maintenance. Picture: PAUL BENNETT

Jailed: Former Chigwell financial director who stole £80,000 from employers for ‘lavish’ holidays and helicopter rides

Henry Sathiya-Balan. Picture: Met Police

Investigation launched after reports of ‘atrocious’ and ‘threatening’ behaviour at Seven Kings Labour branch meeting

The Seven Kings Labour party branch meeting was described as

Man stabbed in the neck in Chadwell Heath

A man was stabbed in at the juction with Chadwell Heath High Road last night. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Chequers Barkingside to close for month for £250k refurbishment

What The Chequers will look like when it reopens. Picture: Stars Pubs & Bars

Recorder letters: Fly-tipping, 5G, Brexit, war grave and grieving for a pet cat

Redbridge Council are cracking down on fly-tipping but a Woodford Green resident wants more attention given to general street maintenance. Picture: PAUL BENNETT

Jailed: Former Chigwell financial director who stole £80,000 from employers for ‘lavish’ holidays and helicopter rides

Henry Sathiya-Balan. Picture: Met Police

Investigation launched after reports of ‘atrocious’ and ‘threatening’ behaviour at Seven Kings Labour branch meeting

The Seven Kings Labour party branch meeting was described as

Man stabbed in the neck in Chadwell Heath

A man was stabbed in at the juction with Chadwell Heath High Road last night. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Hockey: GB teams learn Olympic qualifying opponents

Great Britain's Harry Martin celebrates scoring at the Rio Olympic Games (pic David Davies/PA)

Right-back Ling extends Leyton Orient stay

Sam Ling of Leyton Orient on the ball at The Breyer Group Stadium (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

West Ham Women denied by the woodwork as champs Arsenal cling on for win

Katie McCabe of Arsenal and Erin Simon of West Ham during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Taylor backs Dobson to be Daggers’ penalty taker

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor. Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient coach Embleton takes responsibility for poor first-half

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists