Award-winning play about 'absurdity' of borders comes to Wanstead and South Woodford

The Border's case in rehearsals - Lucie Capel, Rujenne Green, Matt Littleson and Jazmine Wilkinson. Picture: Theatre Centre Archant

An award-winning play which explores the "absurdity" of borders and today's world of "fake news and information overload" is coming to Redbridge Drama Centre and Wanstead Festival.

The Border, by Afsaneh Gray, winner of the 2018 Brian Way Award, is touring both schools and theatres across the UK to engage audiences in an "urgent national conversation".

Developed in collaboration with young people, The Border questions the meaning of borders and the lines we draw between ourselves and other people.

Featuring a live break out debate, the play creates space for audiences to think and talk together.

Writer Afsaneh Gray said: "The world feels so extreme - and so confusing - that I wanted the story to be incredibly simple. I feel like a lot of us are in that situation - we just want to live our lives, but politics has become impossible to ignore.

"I think if you're young, politics is super relevant right now - you can see the effects of political decisions on your future prospects in a way that just wasn't the case even ten years ago.

"It's important for young people to engage with politics, but it's also important to figure out how you do that - how you listen to each other respectfully, how you inform yourself in a world full of disinformation.

"I wanted to start people on that journey."

The Border is at Redbridge Drama Centre, Churchfields, South Woodford on September 12, from 8pm, and at Wanstead Festival, Aldersbrook Community Centre, Brading Crescent, Wanstead on September 13, 7.30-9pm.

For tickets, visit https://redbridgedramacentre.co.uk/ or https://wansteadfringe.wansteadium.com/.