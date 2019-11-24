Man, 24, dies in hospital after being stabbed during Seven Kings street fight

Police were called to reports of a fight in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings this morning. A man was found with stab wounds and later died in hospital. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A 24-year-old man has died in hospital after being stabbed during a fight in Seven Kings this morning (Sunday, November 24).

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed officers were called to Telegraph Mews at 06.10am to reports of a group of people fighting.

Nobody with any stab injuries was found at the scene, a short time later, officers were called to Ilford Lane to reports of a 24-year-old man with stab injuries.

Officers attended and treated him at the scene before paramedics arrived.

He was then taken to hospital.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead at 12.36pm.

His next of kin have been informed.

Shortly after 06.30am, a man in his 20s was brought into an east London hospital with stab injuries, believed to be linked to the incident at Telegraph Mews.

His condition has been assessed as non-life threatening.

Officers from the Specialist Crime Command will be informed.

There have been no arrests.

Enquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 1776/24NOV, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.