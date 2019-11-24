Search

Man, 24, dies in hospital after being stabbed during Seven Kings street fight

PUBLISHED: 15:59 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 24 November 2019

Police were called to reports of a fight in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings this morning. A man was found with stab wounds and later died in hospital. Picture: Google Maps

Police were called to reports of a fight in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings this morning. A man was found with stab wounds and later died in hospital. Picture: Google Maps

A 24-year-old man has died in hospital after being stabbed during a fight in Seven Kings this morning (Sunday, November 24).

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed officers were called to Telegraph Mews at 06.10am to reports of a group of people fighting.

Nobody with any stab injuries was found at the scene, a short time later, officers were called to Ilford Lane to reports of a 24-year-old man with stab injuries.

Officers attended and treated him at the scene before paramedics arrived.

He was then taken to hospital.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead at 12.36pm.

His next of kin have been informed.

Shortly after 06.30am, a man in his 20s was brought into an east London hospital with stab injuries, believed to be linked to the incident at Telegraph Mews.

His condition has been assessed as non-life threatening.

Officers from the Specialist Crime Command will be informed.

There have been no arrests.

Enquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 1776/24NOV, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Teenager stabbed to death in Clayhall

Owen Waters House in Clayhall was taped off on Wednesday morning. Picture: Ken Mears

Clayhall murder: Detectives name 19-year-old who was fatally stabbed outside block of flats

Mohammed Usman Mirza was fatally stabbed in Fullwell Avenue, Ilford on Tuesday, November 19. Picture: Met police

Plans for 1,280 homes, new school and village hall on Goodmayes Tesco unveiled

The new development in Goodmayes will be made up of 1,280 homes, a new school, village hall, commercial space and cafes. Picture: Weston Homes

Clayhall murder: Police appeal for information after 'vicious attack' on teenager

Police at the scene of the murder at Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picture: Ken Mears

'Explosion' heard at Clayhall garages where car was burned out and teen stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the murder at Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picture: Ken Mears

