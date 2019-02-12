Search

Gants Hill double stabbing: Teenagers’ injuries no longer ‘life threatening’

PUBLISHED: 19:20 28 February 2019

The injuries to two teenagers who were stabbed in Gants Hill this afternoon are no longer being assessed as life-threatening.

Police were called at 3.43 today (Thursday, February 28) to Beehive Lane following reports of a large group of youths fighting.

Officers attended and two teenage boys, aged 14 and 16, were found suffering from stab injuries. They were taken to an east London hospital.

The 14-year-old’s injuries were initially being treated as life-threatening, but they have now been assessed as not life-threatening.

A man (age as yet unknown) was arrested on suspicion of GBH.

A crime scene is in place.

Enquiries continue, led by officers from the East Area Command Unit.

