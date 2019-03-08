Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Teenager shot in Ilford screamed 'save my life' as he banged on doors looking for help

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 July 2019

A teenager who was shot in Ilford banged on the front door of Imtiaz and Saleha's (pictured inset) house in Hornbeam Close. Picture: Imogen Braddick

A teenager who was shot in Ilford banged on the front door of Imtiaz and Saleha's (pictured inset) house in Hornbeam Close. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Archant

A 19-year-old who was found with gunshot injuries in Ilford on Friday night (June 28) screamed "I'm going to die" as he banged on doors looking for help, neighbours have said.

Imtiaz Makardam and Saleha Iakdawala told the Recorder that the teenager banged on their kitchen window and front door screaming 'save my life'. Picture: Imogen BraddickImtiaz Makardam and Saleha Iakdawala told the Recorder that the teenager banged on their kitchen window and front door screaming 'save my life'. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Residents in Hornbeam Close, near Loxford Lane, said the teenager, who was later taken to hospital, was shouting "someone has shot me" as he knocked on doors.

Saleha Iakdawala was at home with her baby when she heard someone banging on her kitchen window and front door.

She told the Recorder: "Somebody came and knocked the door very hard - I was scared, wondering who had come at 11.45pm.

"He was saying "please help me", "save my life", "I'm going to die" - he was loudly screaming. I was so scared. He was banging on my kitchen window and my door.

Residents in Hornbeam Close said they heard the teenager banging on doors asking for help. Picture: Imogen BraddickResidents in Hornbeam Close said they heard the teenager banging on doors asking for help. Picture: Imogen Braddick

"I didn't open the door because I was scared. But once I saw everyone else had gone outside, I went out to help.

"People were saying he had been shot and there was so much blood he could die.

"After about 10 minutes, his brother came and he was crying "what happened to my brother?""

Lots of blood was left on Saleha and Imtiaz's kitchen window, gate and front door and the couple, who have a baby with special needs, are unhappy that the blood hasn't been cleaned up properly.

People were saying he had been shot and there was so much blood he could die.People were saying he had been shot and there was so much blood he could die." Picture: Imogen Braddick

Saleha said: "It's very unhygienic. I was worried that if I cleaned it, I would pass germs to my baby.

You may also want to watch:

"The whole weekend there was a bad smell of blood. It's too smelly. I couldn't even cook in the kitchen."

Saleha's husband, Imtiaz, a black cab driver, arrived home at 4am after finishing his shift and police told him that someone had been shot.

The end of Hornbeam Close, where police believe he was shot. Picture: Imogen BraddickThe end of Hornbeam Close, where police believe he was shot. Picture: Imogen Braddick

He said: "There were forensic tapes all over. Police told me not to touch anything.

"Police said he was shot down the bottom of the road, near the canal. Only my light was on, so he came to this house because he thought someone was awake."

Saleha hasn't left the house since the incident - the family have only lived in the area since October.

"I was so scared because this is the first time I've experienced something like this," she said.

Hornbeam Close, near Loxford Lane. Police say the teenager's injuries are not life threatening and enquiries are ongoing. Picture: Imogen BraddickHornbeam Close, near Loxford Lane. Police say the teenager's injuries are not life threatening and enquiries are ongoing. Picture: Imogen Braddick

One neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: "He was saying "someone has shot me, help me".

"I don't know where he was running from."

A short time after the incident, police were called to further reports of shots fired in High Road, Ilford.

No one is reported to have been injured following the incident in High Road, however police discovered evidence of a firearms discharge.

The teenager was treated by paramedics outside these houses in Hornbeam Close, where he knocked on doors looking for help. Picture: Imogen BraddickThe teenager was treated by paramedics outside these houses in Hornbeam Close, where he knocked on doors looking for help. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Both incidents are being treated as linked.

Police said the 19-year-old's condition is not life threatening and enquiries are ongoing.

Most Read

Ilford shooting: 19-year-old taken to hospital with gunshot injury

Police were called to reports that shots were fired in Loxford Lane, Ilford on Friday, June 28. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager shot in Ilford screamed ‘save my life’ as he banged on doors looking for help

A teenager who was shot in Ilford banged on the front door of Imtiaz and Saleha's (pictured inset) house in Hornbeam Close. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Gang with ‘blue lights’ posing as police are stopping cars in Redbridge, the Met warn

Four men have been impersonating police officers. Picture: Ken Mears.

The changing face of Barkingside - Part Two

Barkingside High Street as you'll find it in 2019. Picture: David Martin

Recorder letters: Kenneth More Theatre and the elderly in summer

Redbridge Council plans to replace the Kenneth More Theatre with a new bigger theatre. Picture: PAUL BENNETT

Most Read

Ilford shooting: 19-year-old taken to hospital with gunshot injury

Police were called to reports that shots were fired in Loxford Lane, Ilford on Friday, June 28. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager shot in Ilford screamed ‘save my life’ as he banged on doors looking for help

A teenager who was shot in Ilford banged on the front door of Imtiaz and Saleha's (pictured inset) house in Hornbeam Close. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Gang with ‘blue lights’ posing as police are stopping cars in Redbridge, the Met warn

Four men have been impersonating police officers. Picture: Ken Mears.

The changing face of Barkingside - Part Two

Barkingside High Street as you'll find it in 2019. Picture: David Martin

Recorder letters: Kenneth More Theatre and the elderly in summer

Redbridge Council plans to replace the Kenneth More Theatre with a new bigger theatre. Picture: PAUL BENNETT

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

MLB gets the nod with fans loving the two-day affair of the Yankees and Red Sox

General View during post match celebrations in the MLB London Series Match at The London Stadium.

O’s reveal New Balance kit for 2019/20 campaign

Leyton Orient midfielder Josh Wright (left), captain Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Joe Widdowson in the club's away kit supplied by New Balance (pic: Leyton Orient FC).

Orient secure services of forward from Shrewsbury

Lee Angol in FA Cup action for Peterborough United (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Daggers Wood looking forward to the challenge of the National League

Dagenham & Redbridge new signing Will Wood (Pic: Daggers)

Teenager shot in Ilford screamed ‘save my life’ as he banged on doors looking for help

A teenager who was shot in Ilford banged on the front door of Imtiaz and Saleha's (pictured inset) house in Hornbeam Close. Picture: Imogen Braddick
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists