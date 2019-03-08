Teenager shot in Ilford screamed 'save my life' as he banged on doors looking for help
PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 July 2019
A 19-year-old who was found with gunshot injuries in Ilford on Friday night (June 28) screamed "I'm going to die" as he banged on doors looking for help, neighbours have said.
Residents in Hornbeam Close, near Loxford Lane, said the teenager, who was later taken to hospital, was shouting "someone has shot me" as he knocked on doors.
Saleha Iakdawala was at home with her baby when she heard someone banging on her kitchen window and front door.
She told the Recorder: "Somebody came and knocked the door very hard - I was scared, wondering who had come at 11.45pm.
"He was saying "please help me", "save my life", "I'm going to die" - he was loudly screaming. I was so scared. He was banging on my kitchen window and my door.
"I didn't open the door because I was scared. But once I saw everyone else had gone outside, I went out to help.
"People were saying he had been shot and there was so much blood he could die.
"After about 10 minutes, his brother came and he was crying "what happened to my brother?""
Lots of blood was left on Saleha and Imtiaz's kitchen window, gate and front door and the couple, who have a baby with special needs, are unhappy that the blood hasn't been cleaned up properly.
Saleha said: "It's very unhygienic. I was worried that if I cleaned it, I would pass germs to my baby.
"The whole weekend there was a bad smell of blood. It's too smelly. I couldn't even cook in the kitchen."
Saleha's husband, Imtiaz, a black cab driver, arrived home at 4am after finishing his shift and police told him that someone had been shot.
He said: "There were forensic tapes all over. Police told me not to touch anything.
"Police said he was shot down the bottom of the road, near the canal. Only my light was on, so he came to this house because he thought someone was awake."
Saleha hasn't left the house since the incident - the family have only lived in the area since October.
"I was so scared because this is the first time I've experienced something like this," she said.
One neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: "He was saying "someone has shot me, help me".
"I don't know where he was running from."
A short time after the incident, police were called to further reports of shots fired in High Road, Ilford.
No one is reported to have been injured following the incident in High Road, however police discovered evidence of a firearms discharge.
Both incidents are being treated as linked.
Police said the 19-year-old's condition is not life threatening and enquiries are ongoing.