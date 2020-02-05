Search

Police and paramedics respond to report of assault at Clayhall school

PUBLISHED: 11:37 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 05 February 2020

Caterham High School. Picture: Google

Archant

Emergency services were called to Caterham High School yesterday following reports of an assault by a former student on two teachers.

Police officers and paramedics were called at 9.24am on Tuesday, February 4 to the secondary school in Caterham Avenue.

A school spokesman said: "The student was quickly removed from the premises. No other students were involved. No students were hurt during the incident. We cannot comment further as a police investigation is now ongoing."

A letter sent to parents, seen by the Recorder, said: "We wish to inform you that there has been an incident at school today, which your child may talk to you about this evening.

"We would like to assure you that this has been dealt with swiftly and effectively.

"If you have any questions, please call the school and ask to speak to a member of the senior leadership team."

A spokesman for the Met Police said officers were called to reports of an assault.

"Officers attended and one person was taken to hospital for treatment," the spokesman said. "Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"There have been no arrests and enquiries continue."

A spokeswoman for the London Ambulance Service said paramedics were called.

"We sent an ambulance crew to the scene and treated a person and took them to hospital," she said.

The school said incidents like this are incredibly rare and additional security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of staff and students.

The school added: "This incident was a direct result of the school taking rigorous steps to ensure all our students are able to learn in a calm, safe and welcoming environment.

"We take a very tough approach to violent and disruptive behaviour. It will not be tolerated within our school."

