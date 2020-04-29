Ilford North MP addresses Newbury Park murder of baby and toddler at PMQs

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting addressed the brutal murder of a 19-month-old baby and a three-year-old boy in PMQs. Archant

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting addressed the tragic murder of a baby and toddler in Newbury Park on Sunday at Prime Minister’s Questions today calling for the government to do more to prevent domestic abuse.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At #PMQs I thanked @metpoliceuk @LDN_Ambulance staff who were first to respond to the horrifying murder of two small children in my constituency.



I urge the Government to back @NickTorfaen's call for a £75m ring-fenced fund for services that support victims of domestic abuse. pic.twitter.com/scQZc77EvT — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) April 29, 2020

Mr Streeting addressed the First Secretary of State, Dominic Raab, who was standing in for Boris Johnson, saying the government should commit to a £75million ring-fenced fund to support domestic abuse victims “so in these darkest of times for people who are trapped unsafe in their own homes they know that support is available”.

Addressing the House of Commons Mr Streeting said: “Can I offer my deepest thanks to first responders from the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service who were greeted with a horrifying scene on Sunday night of a 19-month old baby girl and three-year-old boy brutally murdered in their own home.

“There are no words of comfort that we can offer their grieving mother but what the government can do is to do more to support people who are not safe in their own homes.

“I recognise the £3m that has gone to support children who witness domestic abuse and the £2m that has gone to support the domestic abuse hotline but that’s not enough and it’s not quick enough.”

Police at the scene in Aldborough Road North, where a baby girl and a three-year-old boy were stabbed to death. Picture: PA Police at the scene in Aldborough Road North, where a baby girl and a three-year-old boy were stabbed to death. Picture: PA

Mr Raab responded that the government is “constantly looking to reinforce and strengthen the response to domestic abuse and he’s right there is a specific issue related to this crisis.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Streeting is supporting the mother of the two victims in the brutal murder which took place in Aldborough Road on Sunday evening.

A 40-year-old man was also injured in the incident and is in a critical condition in hospital where officers are with him.

A spokesman for the police said: “It is believed that all parties involved were known to each other; all three had suffered knife injuries.

“Although no formal arrest has been made, at this early stage, police are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“A crime scene is in place and enquiries into the circumstances continue by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide).”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC quoting CAD 5669/26 APR.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.