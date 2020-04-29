Search

Advanced search

Ilford North MP addresses Newbury Park murder of baby and toddler at PMQs

PUBLISHED: 14:03 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 29 April 2020

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting addressed the brutal murder of a 19-month-old baby and a three-year-old boy in PMQs.

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting addressed the brutal murder of a 19-month-old baby and a three-year-old boy in PMQs.

Archant

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting addressed the tragic murder of a baby and toddler in Newbury Park on Sunday at Prime Minister’s Questions today calling for the government to do more to prevent domestic abuse.

Mr Streeting addressed the First Secretary of State, Dominic Raab, who was standing in for Boris Johnson, saying the government should commit to a £75million ring-fenced fund to support domestic abuse victims “so in these darkest of times for people who are trapped unsafe in their own homes they know that support is available”.

Addressing the House of Commons Mr Streeting said: “Can I offer my deepest thanks to first responders from the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service who were greeted with a horrifying scene on Sunday night of a 19-month old baby girl and three-year-old boy brutally murdered in their own home.

“There are no words of comfort that we can offer their grieving mother but what the government can do is to do more to support people who are not safe in their own homes.

“I recognise the £3m that has gone to support children who witness domestic abuse and the £2m that has gone to support the domestic abuse hotline but that’s not enough and it’s not quick enough.”

Police at the scene in Aldborough Road North, where a baby girl and a three-year-old boy were stabbed to death. Picture: PAPolice at the scene in Aldborough Road North, where a baby girl and a three-year-old boy were stabbed to death. Picture: PA

Mr Raab responded that the government is “constantly looking to reinforce and strengthen the response to domestic abuse and he’s right there is a specific issue related to this crisis.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Streeting is supporting the mother of the two victims in the brutal murder which took place in Aldborough Road on Sunday evening.

A 40-year-old man was also injured in the incident and is in a critical condition in hospital where officers are with him.

A spokesman for the police said: “It is believed that all parties involved were known to each other; all three had suffered knife injuries.

“Although no formal arrest has been made, at this early stage, police are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“A crime scene is in place and enquiries into the circumstances continue by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide).”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC quoting CAD 5669/26 APR.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed officers arrest three men on suspicion of possessing a firearm following Ilford Lane chase

Three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm - an armed officer was seen chasing one of the men in a video posted to social media.

One-year-old and three-year-old dead from Newbury Park stabbing

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North where a baby girl and a boy aged three have been stabbed to death while a 40-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

One-year-old girl dead from possible stabbing in Newbury Park home

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North where a baby girl and a boy aged three have been stabbed to death while a 40-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Two children dead in Newbury Park murder named

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North, where a 19-month baby girl, Pavinya Nithiyakumar and a boy, Nigish Nithiyakumar, aged three have been stabbed to death. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Seven Kings man in court charged with attempted murder

Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Most Read

Armed officers arrest three men on suspicion of possessing a firearm following Ilford Lane chase

Three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm - an armed officer was seen chasing one of the men in a video posted to social media.

One-year-old and three-year-old dead from Newbury Park stabbing

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North where a baby girl and a boy aged three have been stabbed to death while a 40-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

One-year-old girl dead from possible stabbing in Newbury Park home

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North where a baby girl and a boy aged three have been stabbed to death while a 40-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Two children dead in Newbury Park murder named

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North, where a 19-month baby girl, Pavinya Nithiyakumar and a boy, Nigish Nithiyakumar, aged three have been stabbed to death. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Seven Kings man in court charged with attempted murder

Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Signs thanking key workers and the NHS are seen in London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

Commonwealth Games successes for female English boxers

England's Nicola Adams (right) on the podium after her victory over Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh in the Women's Fly (48-51kg) final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Coronavirus: The Hundred set to be ‘formally delayed’

The Grace Gates entrance to Lord's Cricket Ground

Ilford North MP addresses Newbury Park murder of baby and toddler at PMQs

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting addressed the brutal murder of a 19-month-old baby and a three-year-old boy in PMQs.

Remember VE Day by placing a ‘Tommy’ in the window

Steve Hammond with some of the 25cm high perspex figures which were made by injured veterans in the RBLI's social enterprise factory. Picture: Helen Batt/RBLI/PA Wire
Drive 24