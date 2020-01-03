Hornchurch man charged after armed robberies in Wanstead and Gants Hill

A 50-year-old man has been charged following a number of armed robberies in Wanstead and Gants Hill.

Steven Ifield, of Park Lane, Hornchurch, has been charged with three counts of possession of an imitation firearm, two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

He appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, November 13 and was remanded to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court in March.

The charges relate to an armed robbery in Gants Hill on Monday, October 7, an attempted armed robbery in High Street, Wanstead, on Saturday, October 26 and an armed robbery in High Street, Wanstead, on November 7.