Search

Advanced search

Hornchurch man charged after armed robberies in Wanstead and Gants Hill

PUBLISHED: 11:31 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 03 January 2020

A Hornchurch man has been charged in connection with a series of armed robberies in Gants Hill and Wanstead. Picture: Met Police

A Hornchurch man has been charged in connection with a series of armed robberies in Gants Hill and Wanstead. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A 50-year-old man has been charged following a number of armed robberies in Wanstead and Gants Hill.

You may also want to watch:

Steven Ifield, of Park Lane, Hornchurch, has been charged with three counts of possession of an imitation firearm, two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

He appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, November 13 and was remanded to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court in March.

The charges relate to an armed robbery in Gants Hill on Monday, October 7, an attempted armed robbery in High Street, Wanstead, on Saturday, October 26 and an armed robbery in High Street, Wanstead, on November 7.

Most Read

Boy reported missing from Chadwell Heath has been found

Police made nine prostitution-related arrests in Ilford Lane last month

Police conduct regular patrols of Ilford Lane and the surrounding streets. Picture: Ellena Cruse

What is the most common foreign language in your east London borough?

A study by adult education college and charity City Lit reveals that Bengali is the most common foreign language spoken in London. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

Motorcyclist left with life-changing injuries after crash in Hainault

New North Road, Hainault, was closed for several hours last night after a crash. Picture: Google

Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after A406 car crash causes traffic delays

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A406 in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Boy reported missing from Chadwell Heath has been found

Police made nine prostitution-related arrests in Ilford Lane last month

Police conduct regular patrols of Ilford Lane and the surrounding streets. Picture: Ellena Cruse

What is the most common foreign language in your east London borough?

A study by adult education college and charity City Lit reveals that Bengali is the most common foreign language spoken in London. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

Motorcyclist left with life-changing injuries after crash in Hainault

New North Road, Hainault, was closed for several hours last night after a crash. Picture: Google

Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after A406 car crash causes traffic delays

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A406 in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Brown insists Daggers have platform to build on for Torquay contest

Frankie Sutherland of Ebbsfleet and Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

House prices in Redbridge have risen 346% in 20 years

House prices in Redbridge have soared in the last 20 years. Picture: Ken Mears

Hornchurch man charged after armed robberies in Wanstead and Gants Hill

A Hornchurch man has been charged in connection with a series of armed robberies in Gants Hill and Wanstead. Picture: Met Police

Ilford church helps feed the hungry with donations to Welcome Centre and Salvation Army

An Ilford church has donated hundreds of food items to the Welcome Centre and the Salvation Army to feed the hungry. Picture: Pastor Julius Adegbite

London Ambulance Service requires improvement to be safe, inspectors say

The London Ambulance Service has been rated Good by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists