Police arrest South Woodford man after he made a dump in Wanstead

PUBLISHED: 11:44 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 10 October 2019

He dumped items in Wanstead. Picture: Google Maps

A South Woodford man who dumped household appliances and furniture on the borough's streets has been left £750 out of pocket as Redbridge Council continues to crack down on people who make a mess of the borough.

Imtiaz Fareed Blouch was caught twice on CCTV, just days apart from each other, dumping an office chair, microwave oven and vaccum cleaner in Nutter Lane, Wanstead.

The bulky items were traced back to Blouch, of George Lane, by council enforcement officers who subsequently issued him with two Fixed Penalty Notices for fly-tipping.

Blouch appealed and said he couldn't put his rubbish in the skip that he had hired as other people had filled-it up.

His appeal was rejected, yet Blouch still refused to pay his fine.

The 63-year-old was summoned to appear in court, which he ignored, resulting in a warrant for his arrest.

Following his appearance at Barkingside Magistrates Court on Friday, September 27, Blouch pleaded guilty to two counts fly-tipping.

He was hit with fines of £400 and ordered to pay costs of £320.

A victim surcharge of £30 was also imposed.

The deputy leader of Redbridge Council, Councillor Kam Rai said: "Dumping rubbish and destroying our environment is a criminal offence and we will not tolerate it.

"Redbridge is our home and it is all of our responsibility to keep our streets clean.

"There is absolutely no excuse for the dumping bulky waste when the council offers residents a service that collects it for free.

"Had he taken advantage of this service, the perpetrator in this case would have spared himself a trip to court and £750."

Cabinet member for civic pride Cllr John Howard added: "All our residents deserve to live in a clean and safe environment, which is why we won't hesitate to bring down the full weight of the law to prosecute those caught making a mess of our borough."

Residents can arrange for their bulky waste to be collected for free via: redbridge.gov.uk/bins-waste-and-recycling/book-a-bulky-waste-or-large-item-collection/

Man stabbed in the back at Woodford Station

Police at Woodford Station on Monday evening. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council leader suspended from Labour Party over ‘serious allegation’

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, pictured on the roof of Lynton House looking out towards the town centre. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Woodford stabbing: Police appeal after ‘violent assault’ on rush hour Central line

Police investigating the stabbing at Woodford Station. Picture: Ken Mears

Trains not stopping at Central line Station while police respond to an incident

Police are dealing with an incident at Woodford Station. Picture: Mike Brooke

Body found in woods could be missing student Joy Morgan

Police have put up a cordon around an area of Norton Green woodland. Picture: Matt Margesson

