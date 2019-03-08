Four gun shots heard in Ilford and 'silver car' spotted leaving the scene

A neighbour almost collided with a silver car who was speeding away from the scene where two men got shot in Ilford.

Another resident also told the Recorder that he spotted a silver car with "three or four guys" who were circling the area.

The comments come after police were called to reports of gunfire in Courtland Avenue on Saturday, September 28, at 12.06am.

Armed police, local officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended and found two men suffering from shot injuries.

Both men, believed to be in their 20s, were taken to a central London hospital in a critical condition but they have since been stabilised.

Speaking to the Recorder, a resident, who was one of the first on the scene said he was in his house when he heard "two loud shots, screams and then another two shots."

"I had a look outside and I saw some guys in a car not moving very much," he said.

"I came outside and a neighbour was on the phone to the police.

"The front passenger was shot in the body and was on the ground [outside of the car].

"The guy at the back was shot in the face, there was blood everywhere.

"The neighbour talking to the police gave me the phone as his English was not good and I then became the point of contact.

"It was quite intense, I felt that I had to stay calm - there was no point in panicking."

The resident also added that while he didn't know the victims' identities he had seen them on "multiple occasions" on his road in a car.

Detectives have launched an urgent investigation and are appealing for information and for witnesses to come forward.

If anyone has CCTV or dashcam footage they should get in contact.

A Met Police spokesman said: "No arrests have been made and a crime scene remains in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 36/28Sep."

If you have information about this incident or information about someone you suspect to be carrying a weapon. and you do not want to speak to police, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting its website.

It is 100 per cent anonymous and the charity will never ask your name and cannot trace your call or IP address.